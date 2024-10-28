Award Winning Saint Philip Estate in New Orleans' French Quarter to be Sold at Online Auction Beginning November 18th

512-516 Saint Philip St., New Orleans, LA 70116 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on Monday, November 18th, 2024.

Previously listed for $1.9M, this historic Creole masterpiece will be sold via Interluxe Auctions at or above the published starting bid reserve of $750,000.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Saint Philip Estate in New Orleans, LA. The property, previously listed for $1,900,000, is now headed to auction and selling at or above $750,000 on Monday, November 18th at 12:00pm CST.Built in 1832, the Saint Philip Estate spans an impressive 5,161± sq. ft., seamlessly blending timeless elegance with modern sophistication. The thoughtfully crafted floor plan features soaring ceilings, intricate chandeliers, original crown moldings, and fireplaces. This distinguished residence offers a serene private courtyard framed by a wraparound balcony, a state-of-the-art exercise room, a gourmet kitchen, a private owner's suite, and numerous luxurious living spaces adorned with French doors, including a gallery with views of Saint Philip Street.Designed by the acclaimed architect Francois Correjolles, also known for his work on the iconic Beauregard-Keyes House, The Saint Philip Estate is a masterpiece of architectural heritage. In 1987, the estate received the prestigious Vieux Carré Honor Award for its impeccable restoration. Ideally situated in the heart of the French Quarter, the residence is just steps away from renowned landmarks such as Jackson Square, Café Du Monde, the French Market, as well as a host of museums, restaurants, and entertainment venues that embody the vibrant spirit of New Orleans."As a longtime resident and realtor in the French Quarter, I can tell you that opportunities like the auction of The Saint Philip Estate are truly rare,” stated Michael Wilkinson of French Quarter Realty. “With its rich history and stunning updates, this property is a perfect blend of New Orleans’ past and present. This is a once in a lifetime chance to own a piece of the French Quarter’s legacy at an unbeatable value.""The Saint Philip Estate presents an extraordinary buying opportunity with its at-or-above auction format, giving buyers a chance to own a historical property at a competitive price,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “Nestled in the heart of the French Quarter, this property offers the perfect blend of timeless architectural charm and unparalleled access to the culture, dining, and entertainment that make this location so highly sought-after."The Saint Philip Estate is being offered in cooperation with Michael Wilkinson of French Quarter Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, November 18th. Previews are Friday, November 15th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, November 16th from 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, November 17th from 1:00pm - 4:00pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12580 . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com , and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

