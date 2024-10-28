Updated: IowaWORKS Burlington Internet and Phone Outage Restored

Customer Update: The IowaWORKS Burlington Office has restored its internet and phone systems. We thank you for your patience. Customers can visit or contact the office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except for Wednesdays, which are 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.