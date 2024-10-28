Submit Release
Updated: IowaWORKS Burlington Internet and Phone Outage Restored

Customer Update: The IowaWORKS Burlington Office has restored its internet and phone systems. We thank you for your patience. Customers can visit or contact the office between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday (except for Wednesdays, which are 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

