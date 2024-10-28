Brave Enough To Fail Adds BOSS Academy To Curriculum At Another School

Brave Enough To Fail BOSS Academy B.O.S.S. Schaghticoke Middle School

New Website Launches At Same Time – Adding Visibility & Access

Our goal is to provide every student with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their biggest dreams.” — Wayne Winsley, CEO and Founder

NEW MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brave Enough To Fail (BETF), a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young people to achieve their dreams, is proud to announce the exciting expansion of its flagship program, BOSS Academy – and -- the launch of its new website.At P-Tech Norwalk High School , BETF’s BOSS Academy has been expanded, and now includes the entire student body.In addition, BOSS Academy is set to launch at Schaghticoke Middle School in New Milford, bringing its life-changing lessons to even more students. BOSS Academy always is delivered at no cost to the students.BOSS Academy is designed to equip students with the tools they need to become the "boss" of their own dreams. Through dynamic lessons and hands-on activities, students learn to:• Embrace Big Dreams -- Cultivate the mindset to aim high and think beyond limits.• Get Out of Their Comfort Zone -- Challenge themselves to grow and take bold steps toward their goals.• Develop a Strategy for Success -- Create actionable plans to turn their visions into reality.• Stick to Their Goals -- Learn perseverance and how to stay focused even in the face of obstacles.The expansion at P-Tech Norwalk High School and the introduction of the program at Schaghticoke Middle School mark a significant milestone in Brave Enough To Fail’s mission to inspire and empower students across Connecticut.“Our goal is to provide every student with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to pursue their biggest dreams,” said Brave Enough To Fail founder and Executive Director, Wayne Winsley. “With the launch of our new website, and the expansion of BOSS Academy, we are reaching more students than ever, giving them the tools they need to succeed.”The new Brave Enough To Fail website provides resources for students, educators, and community members, offering a streamlined experience to learn more about the organization, its programs, and upcoming events.Visit the new website at: https://www.braveenoughtofail.org/ About Brave Enough To Fail:Brave Enough To Fail is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering young people to pursue their dreams, by providing scholarships, programs, and tools that inspire success. Through its flagship program, BOSS Academy, Brave Enough To Fail helps students embrace ambition, take bold steps, and achieve their goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.