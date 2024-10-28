LCR Capital Partners Announces Rural EB-5 Project Approved in the US National Interest

USCIS I-956F expedited approval for LCR’s US Strategic Metals, a rural EB-5 project offering priority processing for investors seeking US green cards

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners is pleased to announce that United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has granted I-956F expedited approval for the US Strategic Metals (USSM) rural EB-5 project.This is the fourth LCR EB-5 project that USCIS has approved after the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act in 2022 and the firm’s seventh regional center EB-5 project approval. This success confirms the firm’s commitment to the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program and USSM’s economic viability and potential for job creation. This EB-5 project not only qualifies under the EB-5 reserved “rural” category, which offers priority processing for EB-5 applicants who invest in rural projects, but also allows investors to request expedited processing of their applications.Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, stated, “The I-956F approval is a crucial step forward for our investors. It not only enhances investor confidence but also codifies the project’s compliance with EB-5 program requirements. USCIS granted this project expedited approval because it is squarely in the US national interest. We are excited to welcome global families that want to invest in and move to the US.”USSM is set to become North America’s first primary cobalt and nickel producer and processor. Located in Fredericktown, Missouri, USSM has $267M in capital expenditure to date. The project is poised to significantly bolster the US supply chain for critical battery metals to fuel the green energy revolution and advance America’s economic and national security.Stacy Hastie, CEO of USSM, remarked, “This approval from USCIS is not just a validation of our business model but also a recognition of our plan to create jobs in Missouri. We fully appreciate the foreign investors who choose to support us, and we are committed to being a key processor of critical minerals to support the manufacture of electric vehicles and domestic batteries in the United States.”This approval positions USSM as the first critical minerals EB-5 investment opportunity. Investors benefit from priority processing, because the project qualifies under the rural category, and from the ability to request expedited adjudication due to the project’s designation as being in the US national interest. Additionally, the project is supported by robust guarantees, including the I-526E petition denial guarantee, completion guarantee, and environmental indemnity.Suresh Rajan, LCR’s founder and executive chairman, says, “At LCR Capital, we view the USCIS approval of the USSM project as a testament to the importance of forward-looking investments that not only benefit our clients but also contribute to America’s strategic industries. Our investors are not just securing residency in the US; they are providing essential financing to a project of national importance, driving innovation and strengthening the domestic supply chain for critical minerals. This alignment with long-term economic and security goals makes this project a truly unique opportunity for international investors.”USCIS’s approval of USSM paves the way for EB-5 investors to participate in a project with high-value tangible assets, a world-class management team, and a strong commitment to the larger US narrative of growth, innovation, and national security.For more information on the US Strategic Metals EB-5 project or to learn about investment opportunities, please visit www.lcrcapital.com About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by making an investment that creates jobs in the US in an infrastructure project or in a business located in a rural or high-unemployment area.About US Strategic MetalsUS Strategic Metals, LLC (USSM) is North America’s only sustainable, long-term battery metals producer and processor. As the market leader in reliable, ethically sourced, and environmentally friendly strategic metals, USSM is positioned to supply clean, domestic, and ethically sourced battery metals required to meet the unprecedented demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries.For further information, please visit US Strategic Metals. About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners LLC is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves global high-net-worth families and is headquartered in Westport, CT. Founded in 2012, the firm’s primary focus is working with clients interested in obtaining a US green card by investment through the US government’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. LCR has over 1,000 clients who have invested in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to its clients. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families from over 36 countries. LCR has a global network with teams in cities across North America, India, South America, and the Gulf Region.

