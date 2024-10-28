Be Aware of World Series Ticket Scams

Governor Kathy Hochul today warned New York baseball fans looking to purchase last-minute World Series tickets to be aware of potential scams. This year is the first time the Yankees and Dodgers have faced off in the World Series since 1981, and Game 3 on Monday brings the series to New York City. The match up is historic for baseball fans, but also an opportunity for scammers to take advantage of high demand. Governor Hochul is urging consumers to follow tips provided by the New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection to avoid event ticket scams leading up to the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series home games at Yankee Stadium.

“We couldn’t be more excited for our New York Yankees to bring the World Series to the Bronx this week,” Governor Hochul said. “With demand soaring to witness this historic match up, I’m encouraging New Yorkers to protect their hard earned money and be on the lookout for potential ticket scams. Follow our tips to avoid falling victim as we cheer on the Yankees this week.”

TIPS TO AVOID TICKET SCAMS:

Purchase from the venue : Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well.

: Many official ticket sales agents now offer secondary sales options, as well. Verify the seller : You can look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers-member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate. Beware of fake websites impersonating a legitimate ticket seller; check the URL for accuracy.

: You can look up the seller on VerifiedTicketSource.com to confirm you are buying from a National Association of Ticket Brokers-member resale company, which requires its members to guarantee that every ticket sold on their websites is legitimate. Beware of fake websites impersonating a legitimate ticket seller; check the URL for accuracy. Buy only from trusted sources : Buy only from vendors you know and trust. Be especially wary of online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other social media sites, as they are ripe with scammers peddling bogus tickets. Also avoid the so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates, since it’s easy for scammers to sell you a fake ticket and disappear.

: Buy only from vendors you know and trust. Be especially wary of online marketplaces like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and other social media sites, as they are ripe with scammers peddling bogus tickets. Also avoid the so-called ticket scalpers who approach you outside the event gates, since it’s easy for scammers to sell you a fake ticket and disappear. Use payment methods that come with protection : Always use a credit card or PayPal goods and services payment option so you may have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back.

: Always use a credit card or PayPal goods and services payment option so you may have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you won’t be able to get your money back. Beware of low prices : When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some ads will be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low. If it looks too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

: When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some ads will be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low. If it looks too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. Use a strong password: Many stadiums and venues have gone to only accepting digital tickets, which can only be accessed through an app. Be sure to use a strong password to ensure a scammer can’t hack into your account and steal your ticket.

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “As tickets sell out and excitement runs high, scammers will try to take advantage of fans still looking to buy tickets. Fans looking to score last-minute seats for this iconic match up should follow our Division of Consumer Protection tips to avoid being scammed. And lastly, let’s go Yankees!”

About the New York State Division of Consumer Protection

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection provides voluntary mediation between a consumer and a business when a consumer has been unsuccessful at reaching a resolution on their own. The Consumer Assistance Helpline 1-800-697-1220 is available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays, and consumer complaints can be filed at any time online. The Division can also be reached via X at @NYSConsumer or Facebook.