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Photos: Governor Hochul Attends a Briefing by MTA Leadership Amid Continued LIRR Labor Strike

Governor Hochul today received a briefing from MTA leadership and state leaders amid the ongoing Long Island Rail Road strike. Governor Hochul was joined by MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O'Leary, and MTA leaders to receive updates on this morning's commute and the status of negotiations between the MTA and LIRR unions.

PHOTOS of the briefing will be available on the Governor's Flickr page.

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Photos: Governor Hochul Attends a Briefing by MTA Leadership Amid Continued LIRR Labor Strike

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