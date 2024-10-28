Minyard Morris Earns Orange County Korean American Bar Association’s (OCKABA) Law Firm of the Year

Minyard Morris Logo

Orange County’s preeminent family law firm was recognized by the organization for its ongoing dedication at the organization’s 19th annual installation dinner

This award is a testament to our diversity and dedication to serving our local communities. We believe in making a difference, not empty promises.” — Alexander Payne, Assistant Managing Partner at Minyard Morris

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minyard Morris , a leading Newport Beach, California-based family law firm, was named the 2024 Orange County Korean American Bar Association's ( OCKABA ) Law Firm of the Year at OCKABA’s 19th Annual Installation Dinner held on October 24, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Irvine.“This award is a testament to our diversity and dedication to serving our local communities,” said Alexander Payne , Assistant Managing Partner at Minyard Morris and former OCKABA president. “We believe in making a difference, not empty promises.”For nearly two decades, OCKABA has committed itself to fostering professional and personal relationships among Korean American Attorneys and providing pro bono services to the Orange County Korean American community. OCKABA recognizes firms that have made significant contributions to the Korean American legal community and broader local Korean American community.“This wouldn’t be possible without the people we are blessed to work with at our firm,” said Payne. Minyard Morris has been actively involved with OCKABA. “The firm partnered with OCKABA for the “The Taste of Korea” event that raised over $50,000,” said PaynPayne embodies the firm’s unremitting desire to partner with organizations like OCKABA and give back to the community. Payne’s term as the president of OCKABA Foundation ended this year, but he continues to volunteer for their legal clinic.“We are honored by the recognition. Volunteering and contributing to legal and cultural organizations like OCKABA is baked into the DNA of our firm,” said Mark E. Minyard, Managing Partner of Minyard Morris. “It’s truly been a team effort, and words cannot express how proud I am of everyone who has played a part.”About Minyard MorrisMinyard Morris dedicates itself to providing an unparalleled combination of depth of experience and quality of service. The firm represents its clients with a sense of urgency and has the unique practice of meeting, as a firm, to strategically brainstorm cases three times weekly. Clients of Minyard Morris benefit from the opinions of 20 Orange County family law attorneys regarding significant issues in their cases.Minyard Morris has limited its practice to family law for over 46 years, drawing from over 350 years of combined legal experience in creatively solving our clients’ issues and understanding and achieving their goals and objectives. Minyard Morris practices exclusively in Orange County, believing that clients’ best interests are served by being represented by a law firm that knows the local rules and the local judicial officers and who truly understands local practice and politics.Contact:Mark MinyardFounding PartnerEmail: info@minyardmorris.comPhone: 949-724-1111

