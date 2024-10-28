Beware of fraudulent “point expiry” SMS from Aomi APP impersonators to prevent credit card information theft
MACAU, October 28 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) uncovered a scam where fraudsters impersonate "Aomi" and randomly send text messages that claim "the points in the customers’ accounts are about to expire," enticing recipients to click on the embedded links that will lead them to a counterfeit "Aomi" website. Scammers lure residents into entering their credit card information under the guise of exchanging points for gifts at discounted prices. The scheme is an attempt to steal credit card information to conduct large-sum, unauthorized transactions.
In recent months, phishing SMS in Macao has become rampant, resulting in the theft of credit card information from many residents. PJ’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre reminds the public to:
- Upon receiving any text message that alleges your "points are about to expire", regardless of the sender, always verify with the relevant institution and refrain from clicking on unknown links included in such messages.
- If you need to enter personal, bank account, or credit card details online, check the authenticity of the website.
- If you have any suspicions, you should use the Judiciary Police’s "Anti-Fraud Program" to assess the risk of fraud or contact PJ’s Anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.