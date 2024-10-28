Beware of fraudulent “point expiry” SMS from Aomi APP impersonators to prevent credit card information theft

MACAU, October 28 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) uncovered a scam where fraudsters impersonate "Aomi" and randomly send text messages that claim "the points in the customers’ accounts are about to expire," enticing recipients to click on the embedded links that will lead them to a counterfeit "Aomi" website. Scammers lure residents into entering their credit card information under the guise of exchanging points for gifts at discounted prices. The scheme is an attempt to steal credit card information to conduct large-sum, unauthorized transactions.

In recent months, phishing SMS in Macao has become rampant, resulting in the theft of credit card information from many residents. PJ’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Centre reminds the public to: