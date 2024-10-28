IAM prevents and controls pest infestations on Chinese Banyan trees

MACAU, October 28 - The tree maintenance staff of the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) continuously carry out inspections of street trees in the various districts. Recently, they found that Chinese Banyan trees in multiple districts have been affected by Phauda flammans, which causes the sparse leaves in the tree crowns. IAM has immediately used preventive and treatment medication to suppress the pest infestations. Meanwhile, notices were hung on trees on which pesticide has been used, so as to remind the public to avoid coming into contact with these trees.

Phauda flammans is an insect species which appears seasonally in Macao. The insects breed two to three times a year, and their larvae feed on the leaves of trees in the Ficus genus, such as Chinese Banyan trees, Mountain Fig trees and Common Red-stem Fig trees. Relevant pest infestations occurred in summer this year, and the affected trees were revived after the use of medication for prevention and control and the adjustment of tree maintenance measures. However, as autumn approaches, the Phauda flammans infestations have occurred again. To maintain ecological balance, IAM will carry out prevention and control work of pest infestation in phases from late October to November and continuously follow up on the care and treatment of trees. The work will be carried out in locations including the area surrounding Sai Van Lake Square, Avenida da Praia Grande, Avenida dos Jardins do Oceano, Avenida dos Jogos da Ásia Oriental, Avenida do Aeroporto, etc. The public are reminded to refrain from entering the work areas to avoid accidents.

IAM continues to discover and treat health issues of trees timely through the tree monitoring mechanism. The public are welcome to contact IAM through “IAM Connect” or call the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 if they find any abnormalities in trees.