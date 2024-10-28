Protein Alternatives Market on Track to Achieve US$ 29.63 Billion Value by 2032 with a 7.9% CAGR Report By PMR

Protein Alternatives Market

The rising emphasis on plant-based proteins among health-conscious consumers has led to increased demand for protein alternatives.

Protein alternatives are being increasingly used in animal feed as they offer an eco-friendly and economical solution to regular animal feed ingredients. ” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our research report on protein alternatives has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 14.95 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023, 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 29.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Protein alternatives are plant-based and food-technology substitutes for animal-based protein. Protein-rich plants such as almonds, peas, and soybeans have been traditionally used as alternatives to meat and other animal products. However, the term “protein alternatives” can also encompass more contemporary developments replicating conventionally animal-based foods such as dairy, eggs, and various meat types. These include Greek yogurt, hemp, mycoprotein, and cultured meat, among others.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Plant-based protein alternatives are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and can reduce the risk of various chronic conditions. Also, they are more efficient and sustainable as compared to conventional protein sources such as fish and meat. Besides, they have the potential to free up land and ocean ecosystems for biodiversity restoration. With more health-conscious consumers opting for plant-based products to keep up with their dietary guidelines, the protein alternatives market demand is anticipated to rise.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• The protein alternatives market size was valued at USD 14.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 29.63 billion by 2032.• The expansion of production facilities by key market players facilitates increased production capacity and is driving innovation in protein alternatives.• The market is primarily segmented based on source, application, and region.• The key regions covered in the research report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:The market is characterized by intense competition with the presence of several key participants. These players focus on robust R&D capabilities and advanced manufacturing capabilities to improve their product offerings and expand their global reach.The protein alternatives market key players include:• ADM• Bunge• Cargill, Incorporated• DSM• Emsland Group• Ingredion• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.• Kerry Group plc.• LightLife Foods Inc.• Nestlé• Tate & Lyle𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Innovative Product Launches: Companies are introducing new formulations and advanced technologies to develop a wider variety of protein alternatives that cater to both existing customers and new buyers. The increasing product launches are driving consumer adoption, thereby contributing to the protein alternatives market growth.• Government Investments: Growing investments by governments worldwide are providing the essential resources and financial support for the development and commercialization of innovative products. Also, these investments boost the availability of protein alternatives and encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in the food sector.• Expansion of Production Capacity: Several major protein alternative companies are expanding their production plants, resulting in increased production capacity and innovation. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on the protein alternatives market demand.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the market. The robust market growth in the region is primarily fueled by the significant shift towards veganism and plant-based diets. The shift reflects the rising consumer awareness and increased demand for diverse and high-quality protein alternatives in North America.Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant CAGR in the protein alternatives market from 2024 to 2032. The region’s growth is fueled by the surge in investment and innovation in the region. Also, technological advancements and strategic investments are projected to drive significant growth in Asia Pacific.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:By Source Outlook:• Plant Proteins• Cerealso Wheat HMEC/HMMA Wheat Protein Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Textured Wheat Protein Wheat Protein Concentrates Wheat Protein Isolateso Rice Hydrolyzed Rice Protein Rice Protein Concentrates Rice Protein Isolates Otherso Oats Hydrolyzed Oat Protein Oat Protein Concentrates Oat Protein Isolates Others• Legumeso Soy HMEC/HMMA Soy Protein Hydrolyzed Soy Protein Soy Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Isolates Textured Soy Proteino Pea HMEC/HMMA Pea Protein Hydrolyzed Pea Protein Pea Protein Concentrates Pea Protein Isolates Textured Pea Proteino Lupineo Chickpeao Others• Rootso Potato Potato Protein Concentrate Potato Protein Isolateo Macao Others• Ancient Grainso Amarantho Ancient Wheato Chiao Milleto Quinoao Sorghumo Others• Nuts & Seedso Canola Canola Protein Isolates Hydrolyzed Canola Protein Otherso Almondo Flaxseedso Others• Microbe-based Protein• Algae• Bacteria• Fungi• Yeast• Insect Protein• Coleoptera• Diptera• Hemiptera• Hymenoptera• Lepidoptera• Orthoptera• OthersBy Application Outlook:• Food & Beverageso Bakery & Confectionaryo Beverageso Breakfast Cerealso Dairy Alternatives (cheese, desserts, snacks, others)o Dietary Supplements/Weight Managemento Meat Alternatives & Extenderso Snackso Sports Nutritiono Others• Animal Feed• Clinical Nutrition• Infant Formulations• OthersBy Regional Outlook:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 29.63 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 7.9% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Food Preservatives Market:Flavors Market:Bread Improvers Market:Organic Soy Protein Isolates Market:Bone Broth Protein Powder Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.