Republic of Korea selects Jeju Special Self-Governing Province as venue for World Environment Day 2025

Seoul, 28 October 2024 – The Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Korea and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) announced today that Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will be the venue for World Environment Day on 5 June 2025.

World Environment Day has been celebrated annually on 5 June since 1973. Since then, the Day has grown to be the largest global platform for environmental outreach.

World Environment Day 2025 will highlight the importance of ending plastic pollution, creating synergies with ongoing negotiations to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, whose fifth session will take place in the Republic of Korea this November.

Jeju, an island renowned for its natural wonders, is leading the Republic of Korea’s policy efforts to combat plastic pollution. It is the first province to have introduced a disposable cup deposit system in the Republic of Korea – Jeju declared in 2022 its vision to become free of plastic pollution by 2040.

"Jeju Island's commitment to a future free of plastic pollution aligns perfectly with the goals of World Environment Day 2025," said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP. "By showcasing its pristine natural beauty and innovative environmental initiatives, Jeju will inspire others to take action and safeguard our planet."

Kim Wan-sup, Minister of Environment of the Republic of Korea, said, “World Environment Day 2025 will be a key moment for global efforts to end plastic pollution. We will work together with Jeju Island to ensure the success of the event and position ourselves as a leading country in tackling plastic pollution.”

