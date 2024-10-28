Inaugural Global Symposium on Interventional Radiation Protection to focus on keeping lab-based clinicians safe

While radiation protection is discussed at other conferences, SIRP is the first program dedicated entirely to radiation safety with a goal of reducing the number of interventionalists and staff whose careers and lives have been impacted by radiation exposure.

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interventional fluoroscopy is used in more than 10 million procedures annually, causing lab teams to have the most exposure to radiation among all medical disciplines. To address this vital health and safety topic, HMP Global, the leading healthcare events, education and market intelligence company, in partnership with Occupational Radiation Safety in Interventional Fluoroscopy (ORSIF), will host the first-of-its-kind Global Symposium on Interventional Radiation Protection (SIRP).

The live online symposium will be held September 26-27, 2025. While radiation protection is discussed at other conferences, SIRP is the first program dedicated entirely to radiation safety with a goal of reducing the number of interventionalists and staff whose careers and lives have been impacted by radiation exposure.

Interventionalists and lab support teams are exposed to radiation repeatedly during patient care. An alarming number of brain tumors, skin lesions, orthopedic issues, and cataracts (among other medical issues) have been reported, according to ORSIF.

The SIRP educational program will address the well-known issue of radiation exposure but will mainly focus on new and novel ways to limit clinician risk, said Josh Hartman, Senior Vice President, Cardiovascular, HMP Education.

“Protecting lab-based physicians and staff from procedural radiation exposure is essential to the future of the affected specialties, and we must address their well-being,” Hartman said. “In doing so, we will foster a culture of safety and excellence in patient care. The collaboration with ORSIF for the upcoming Global Symposium on Interventional Radiation Protection will ultimately save lives.”

Bob Foster, MD, President of ORSIF, agreed.

“We have entered a new era where the cases are becoming more complex and the expertise of these operators are essential for best patient outcomes,” Foster said. “These cases are exposing teams to more radiation and bodily risks. New technologies are now available to mitigate the risks and allow team members to have long and healthy careers.”

“Protecting healthcare professionals from ionizing radiation exposure will result in better patient care,” said Colleen Waters, Associate Vice President, Cardiovascular, HMP Education. “Prioritizing protection from radiation exposure empowers clinicians to perform their best, ultimately improving outcomes for patients. Investing in education and in safety measures is an investment in the future of interventional medicine, one where both health care teams and patients thrive.”

“For too many years we have not adequately addressed radiation protection for interventional physicians and staff members,” said John Cadwalader, Vice President of ORSIF. “It is time to start now, by becoming fully aware of the radiation risks and taking action to provide more protection to our interventional staff.”

Interventional cardiologists, interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, electrophysiologists, nurses, techs, and all staff in the cath lab, EP lab, operating rooms, and interventional radiology suites can earn CMEs and can benefit from SIRP’s educational programming. In addition, the content will include topics from radiation and health physicists.

ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the omnichannel market leader in healthcare events, education, and insight — with a mission to improve patient care. For 40 years, the company has built trusted brands including Psych Congress, the premier source for mental health education, and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. HMP Global partners with leading experts around the world to deliver more than 450 annual events, medical strategy, and marketing for pharmaceutical and medical device customers through HMP Collective, and pharmaceutical market insight, engaging a global community of healthcare stakeholders that includes nearly 2 million clinicians across 600 medical specialties as well as managed care, behavioral health, senior living, emergency medical, and pharmaceutical commercialization professionals. For more information, follow HMP Global on LinkedIn or visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT ORSIF

The organization for Occupational Radiation Safety in Interventional Fluoroscopy (ORSIF) raises awareness for the health risks of ionizing radiation exposure and the associated orthopedic hazards that occur in interventional fluoroscopy labs. ORSIF provides resources for related medical professionals and facilities to help create the safest possible environment for those dedicated to the wellness of others. For more information, visit orsif.org.

