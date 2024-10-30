Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce Closet Remake The Sweetest LA Treat Launches

Are You 40+Kickass Live in LA Recently Divorced and Love to Party for Good? This is for You! www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes Earn Fashion Loves Freedom Reward www.TheSweetestStylist.com Paris to LA Jenn Koch is The Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego “The Style Dominatrix” Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest Reward HappilyDivorcedParty.com Celebrate Your Freedom Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn Luxury Rewards www.TheSweetestFashion.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with sweet fashion closet remake experience

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest Life Experiences.Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce Women who successfully participate in referral program earn a one on one closet remake with The Sweetest Stylist Jenn K According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Have a Sweet BFF, Daughter, or Mom recently divorced in LA, and needs to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good to earn The Sweetest Closet Remake and Gift It to Change Their Life for Good!'"How to Earn Fashion Loves Freedom After Divorce1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing an HR Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction earns The Sweetest Fashion Closet Remake to Keep or to Gift.AboutAre you 40+ Kickass, Live in LA, Recently Divorced and Love to Party for Good? This is Made for You. Participate in Recruiting for Good referral program; by introducing a company hiring to help fund LA Nonprofit. And earn The Sweetest Fashion Closet Remake Experience with Jenn K (The Sweetest Stylist Paris to LA). To learn more visit www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LAJenn Koch is the Founder of Stylegasm and known for her alter ego “The Style Dominatrix” - which is a creative metaphor about transforming your shame into your power. She leads women to unleash their IT FACTOR and own the spotlight with their style, energy, and presence. Prior to her new base in LA, she lived in Paris and Bali—where she ran a bespoke fashion brand. www.HaveaStyleGasm.com Paris to LASince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!

