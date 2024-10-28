Rohr Chosen For Board of Public School Education

North Dakota School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said Thursday that Jamestown school board member Jason Rohr has been appointed to the state Board of Public School Education.

Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Rohr to complete the term of Burdell Johnson, who resigned in August. The term ends June 30, 2026. Burgum chose Rohr from a list of four candidates suggested by a nominating committee of education stakeholders.

Rohr will represent Burleigh, Stutsman, Eddy, Foster, Kidder, McLean, Sheridan, and Wells counties on the board. Six of its members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms. They represent different groups of counties. Baesler is the seventh member and serves as the board’s executive secretary.

Members of the Board of Public School Education are concurrent members of the state Board of Career and Technical Education, which supervises North Dakota’s Department of Career and Technical Education and its programs.

The board also oversees North Dakota’s six regional education associations and the North Dakota K-12 Education Coordination Council, which encourages collaboration among education stakeholders, supports education innovation, and advises the state Legislature.

Most of the Board of Public School Education’s work involves deciding school district requests to transfer property, reorganize, or dissolve. It normally meets 10 times a year.