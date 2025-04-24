Baesler Celebrates 2025 ND County Teachers of the Year

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday congratulated 46 North Dakota educators who were named Teachers of the Year in their respective counties. One of the group will be chosen as North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year in September.

“It is a pleasure to honor these outstanding teachers, who have been recognized by their peers and the students and families they serve as being exemplars of their profession,” Baesler said. “All North Dakotans should be grateful for the work our educators do to help develop our state’s new generations of citizens.”

The 2025 county winners are:

Barnes: Sarah Lerud, Valley City Jr. Sr. High School

Benson: (Tie) Leo Jem Frondarina, Warwick Public Schools; Elise Kallenbach, Maddock Public School

Bottineau: Amber Thorenson, Bottineau Public School

Bowman: Lisa Kalstrom, Bowman County Public School

Burke: Brooke Wisthoff, Powers Lake School

Burleigh: Leah Wheeling, Simle Middle School, Bismarck

Cass: Lucas Bush, Northern Cass Public School, Hunter

Cavalier: Rachel Avdem, Langdon Area Elementary School

Dickey: Mike Marquette, Southeast Career And Technology Center, Oakes

Dunn: (Estella) LeAnn Nelson, Killdeer Public School

Eddy: Lori Demester, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School, New Rockford

Emmons: Savanna Mattern, Strasburg Public School

Foster: Sierra Tweed, Carrington Elementary School

Grand Forks: Emily Dawes, J. Nelson Kelly Elementary, Grand Forks

Grant: Kay Rivinius, Elgin New Leipzig Public School/Grant County Jr. High/High School

Griggs: Sarah Berg, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown

Kidder: Jodi Olson, Kidder County School, Steele

LaMoure: Brittany Sayler, Kulm Public School

Logan: Logan Klitzke, Gackle-Streeter Public School, Gackle

McHenry: Joan Birdsell, Drake-Anamoose High School, Drake

McIntosh: Breigh Schlepp, Ashley Public School

McKenzie: Whitney Wold, Fox Hills Elementary/McKenzie County Public School District #1, Watford City

McLean: Antenniell Neumiller, Washburn Elementary School

Mercer (Tie): Susan McCarthy, Hazen Elementary School; Chantel McKay, Beulah Elementary School

Morton: Candace Brannan, Mandan High School

Mountrail: Amy Campbell, Parshall Elementary School

Nelson: Carrie Eidsness, Lakota Elementary School

Oliver: Lacey Hanson, Center-Stanton Public Schools

Pembina: Adam Riddle, North Valley Career and Technology Center, Grafton

Ramsey: Kristi Bommersbach, Central Middle School, Devils Lake

Ransom: Hannah Sagvold, Lisbon Public School

Renville: Melanie Jones, Glenburn Public School

Richland: Rachel Line, Wahpeton Middle School

Rolette: Crystal Good, Mount Pleasant School, Rolla

Sargent: Benjamin Ponzer, Sargent Central Public School, Forman

Stark: Robin Rivinius, Taylor-Richardton Elementary, Taylor

Steele: Sara Sorby, Hope-Page Public School, Page

Stutsman: Ryan Nelson, Montpelier Public School

Towner: Kelsey Olsen, North Star Public School, Cando

Traill: Frannie Tunseth, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg Public School, Mayville

Walsh: Laura Lindell, Park River Area School District #8

Ward: Risha Allen, John Hoeven Elementary, Minot

Wells: Michelle Kukowski, BM Hanson Elementary, Harvey

Williams: Deanna Donnelly, Ray Public School

During her tenure as North Dakota’s state school superintendent, Baesler has expanded the Teacher of the Year program, with a goal of having county award winners from all 53 North Dakota counties.

The county awards announced Thursday are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County award recipients are eligible to apply for state Teacher of the Year honors, which will be announced in September. The incumbent state Teacher of the Year is Kendall Burgrud, a mathematics teacher at Wachter Middle School in Bismarck. His term ends Dec. 31.

County Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated in January and February. A total of 254 educators were nominated from 47 counties; 130 of those nominees, from 44 counties, applied for County Teacher of the Year consideration. These applications were reviewed and scored, and winners from the 44 counties were chosen earlier this month.

Because of ties in the scoring of applications, Benson and Mercer counties have two County Teachers of the Year. Nine counties had no applications: Adams, Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Pierce, Sheridan, Sioux and Slope.

Nominations for County Teacher of the Year may come from anyone, including students, family members, teacher colleagues, or administrators. Teachers may nominate themselves as well.