Introducing BRIDGE: North Dakota’s New K-12 Data System

We’re pleased to announce the name of North Dakota’s new K-12 education data system: BRIDGE – Building Reports Informing Data-driven Growth in Education.

Why “BRIDGE”?

The name BRIDGE reflects the system’s core mission: connecting schools, students, families, and policymakers through meaningful, accessible data that supports student-centered growth. It also captures the spirit of the initiative—bridging gaps between data and decision-making, between reporting and real impact, and between where we are and where we aspire to be. BRIDGE symbolizes strong collaboration across NDDPI, schools, districts, and state and federal partners. It underscores our shared commitment to unified, data-informed efforts that support every student.

A Unified System for a Stronger Future

BRIDGE replaces two previously separate systems—PowerSchool and STARS—with one streamlined, modern enterprise platform. This consolidation will eliminate redundancies, optimize processes, and provide a more efficient, accurate, and user-friendly experience for educators, administrators, and families.

Looking Ahead

We are excited to continue working on the K-12 Data Modernization project. This solution will transform the management of North Dakota education data, allowing our educators to focus more on the state’s K-12 vision: “All students will graduate choice-ready with the knowledge, skills, and disposition to be successful.”