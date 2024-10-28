Berlin Barracks / DUI & DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3007085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin & Sergeant Alex Comtois

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/27/24 at 4:34 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2598 VT Rt 14, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & DLS

ACCUSED: Sky Phillips

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/27/24 at approximately 4:34 PM The Vermont State Police responded to a report of a welfare check after receiving information that Sky Phillips was impaired while operating a vehicle with family members in it. Upon arriving on scene Troopers located Phillips in the driver seat and the vehicle was parked partially in the travel portion of VT Rt 14. Further investigation determined Phillips was under the influence of intoxicants at the time of operation and had a criminally suspended license. He was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Barre City Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/2024 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: none

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.