KAICIID Secretary General Dr. Zuhair Alharthi

KAICIID Extends Collaboration with the Saudi Media Forum in Its Fourth Edition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) continues to strengthen its partnerships with media institutions in the Arab region, including its ongoing collaboration with the Saudi Media Forum, which has attracted significant international attention since its inception. The Forum has become a key reference point for showcasing the latest technologies, technical tools, and professional standards in the media sector. It also serves as a platform for discussion and knowledge exchange among media professionals spanning different generations from 30 countries and experts from nearly 200 specialised companies.In preparation for the Forum's fourth edition, set to take place in Riyadh from February 19th to 21st, 2025, the Forum and KAICIID have announced a notable partnership. The collaboration aims to promote values of dialogue and tolerance among followers of different religions and cultures, which has been KAICIID's mission since its establishment. The Centre actively works to foster a culture of peace and prevent conflicts by building bridges of understanding among communities.Through this partnership, KAICIID seeks to highlight the role of media as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between followers of different religions and cultures, leveraging global platforms such as the Saudi Media Forum. This presents an opportunity to deepen discussions on issues related to peaceful coexistence and international cooperation, with the presence of experts and decision-makers from around the world.In this context, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority has announced the launch of the "Tolerance Award" in partnership with KAICIID. This award aims to honour media initiatives that promote the values of tolerance and dialogue, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. It also underscores KAICIID's commitment to develop initiatives that support media efforts in promoting global peace.Dr. Zuhair Alharthi, KAICIID's Secretary General, stated that these efforts are part of the Centre’s vision to advance the media’s role in fostering mutual understanding and respect, as well as supporting the power of public communication and media influence to build a global community based on tolerance, cooperation, and shared values of dialogue among followers of various religions and cultures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.