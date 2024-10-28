“I have come so far” – Sophie’s story

Sophie explores her journey with treatment resistant schizophrenia, touching on the value of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) and Rethink Mental Illness’ Advice and Information Service.

I started life with a normal childhood. A happy, stable home, a good school, good friends. But at around 15, the turbulent years began. I had one thing after the other, with no break in between. I developed chronic migraines, my parents split up, had my first toxic relationship, developed seizures, lost most of my friends who became my biggest bullies overnight. I had to repeat my year at college which meant all of the friends I had left went to university and I spent 99% of my time alone.

I developed depression and anxiety, but it was 2015 that sealed the deal for my mental health. Within the first 70 days of the year, my friend killed herself, I was sexually assaulted and my best friend died suddenly in an accident. During this time, I had an abusive boyfriend who made my life hell.

That summer, I fell in love with the man who is now my husband. He was the first to show me genuine kindness. I’d never had a healthy relationship until this point and it was terrifying, but he spent every day trying to gain my trust. We went to the same city for university, but it was there that my schizophrenia began.