Red Piranha Hosts National Partner Events for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions recently conducted Partner Events during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer of advanced cybersecurity solutions, recently wrapped up a series of important Partner Events across Melbourne, Sydney, and Perth in alignment with Cybersecurity Awareness Month.In response to newly published cybersecurity guidelines from the Australian Signals Directorate’s Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and other global authorities like CISA, the FBI, and NCSC, Red Piranha collaborated with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to address how these standards can be met. These guidelines cover essential practices for event logging, threat detection, and secure incident response across IT networks, cloud, and OT environments.Through these Partner Events, Red Piranha showcased the capabilities of its Crystal Eye TDIR platform, designed to enable MSPs to proactively fortify their clients’ cybersecurity posture. Crystal Eye offers a comprehensive, real-time defence solution that aligns with global compliance standards and enhances threat detection, investigation, and response across diverse digital environments.Boosting MSP Revenue by 30% through Red Piranha’s Partner Assurance Program Red Piranha’s Partner Assurance Program empowers MSPs to elevate their security offerings while increasing revenue potential by 30%. This program provides MSPs with a versatile suite of cybersecurity tools and resources, enabling them to deliver trusted protection to clients while focusing on expanding their business. Leveraging Red Piranha’s award-winning technology and cybersecurity expertise, MSPs can assure clients that their security is in experienced hands.To explore how Crystal Eye aligns with international security standards and counteracts sophisticated threats, download our whitepaper: Red Piranha TDIR: Global Compliance, Unmatched Security Crystal Eye: A Revolutionary Unified Security Platform for Modern ThreatsThe Crystal Eye TDIR platform is a revolutionary security solution, providing integrated detection, protection, and response across networks, endpoints, and cloud environments—all accessible via a single, user-friendly interface. With award-winning features, streamlined management, and built-in service modules, Crystal Eye enables MSPs to confidently meet evolving client security demands while simplifying compliance and audit processes.A Complete Cybersecurity Solution Backed by Expert ServicesRed Piranha’s offerings include a full range of cybersecurity services: vulnerability assessments, digital forensics, threat intelligence, incident response planning, and vCISO/eCISO™ services. Together, these provide a robust, adaptable defence against today’s complex cyber threats.About Red PiranhaRed Piranha is Australia's leading cyber security company, dedicated to the protection of organisations globally through advanced cybersecurity products and services. Our flagship platform, Crystal Eye TDIR, delivers industry-leading capabilities to combat sophisticated cyber threats and allows organisations to be persistently secure in an ever-evolving digital world.

