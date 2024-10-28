Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts participates in 36th Meeting of the Parties (MOP 36) to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 Oct to 1 Nov

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will participate in the 36th Meeting of the Parties (MOP 36) to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer in Bangkok, Thailand, from 28 October to 1 November 2024.

The Montreal Protocol is a global treaty established to protect the Earth's ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS). The agreement, signed on 16 September 1987 and entering into force in 1989, has become a landmark in international environmental protection. Despite its successes, some ODS replacements, known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), have emerged as potent greenhouse gases, with some being over a thousand times more powerful than carbon dioxide in driving climate change.

The 2016 Kigali Amendment to the Protocol introduced measures to reduce HFCs, with an anticipated avoidance of up to 0.4°C in global temperature rise by 2100, while still safeguarding the ozone layer. Key agenda topics for MOP 36 include life cycle refrigerant management, emissions of carbon tetrachloride, feedstock uses of controlled substances, and energy-efficient, low-global-warming-potential technologies.

On 31 October, Deputy Minister Swarts will deliver a statement during the high-level segment of the combined meetings of the Conference of the Parties to the Vienna Convention and the 35th Meeting of the Parties to the Montreal Protocol. The segment will be chaired by the Presidents of both meetings and attended by representatives from the United Nations Environment Programme.

Deputy Minister Swarts will also engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from other countries to strengthen collaboration on phasing out ozone-depleting substances. She will also attend several side events on information sharing on the management of Ozone Depleting Substances and maximising the climate benefit.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Peter Mbelengwa

Cell: 082 611 8197

E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za