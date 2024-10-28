Accelerating the Path to Net Zero: Financial Regulators' Role in Transition Finance
Time of Event
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (Baku time)
Summary
Reflecting a growing consensus that broader financial initiatives beyond merely supporting green activities are essential, transition finance — aimed to support an economy-wide shift toward net zero — has gained significant attention in recent years. An ADBI survey of Asian financial authorities revealed that many countries have implemented various measures including taxonomies, to advance transition finance. However, progress varies significantly in the approaches and measures adopted. This session will focus on recent practices and the challenges faced by Asian financial regulators, calling for regional-level discussions to promote some convergence.
Objectives
The objective is to raise awareness of the importance of transition finance in addressing climate change and to discuss key areas within the transition finance approach that require greater focus to attract more private investment.
Target Participants
Open to the public (policy makers, researchers, representatives from international organizations, private sector and civil society)
Partner
Asian Development Bank - Private Sector Operations Department, Financial Institutions Division (ADB PSOD PSFI)
Legal Disclaimer:
