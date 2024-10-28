Shaperon Wins ‘2024 Korea CEO Hall of Fame’ Award for Third Consecutive Year

Hudson Therapeutics, Inc. Shaperon, Inc.

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics is pleased to announce that Shaperon , a leader in immunotherapy innovation, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Korea CEO Hall of Fame award in the Research and Development category for the third consecutive year. This honor highlights Shaperon’s pioneering advancements in developing NuGel, a first-in-class treatment targeting the inflammasome for atopic dermatitis.The Korea CEO Hall of Fame, organized by the Institute for Industrial Policy Studies (IPS), celebrates executives who drive industry and economic progress through strategic and creative leadership. This award emphasizes Shaperon’s dedication to addressing critical needs in immunological and inflammatory disease treatment.Innovative Research Driving Atopic Dermatitis SolutionsNuGel, one of Shaperon’s lead therapies, effectively targets inflammatory responses without suppressing immune function, providing a transformative approach to atopic dermatitis care. Currently, NuGel is in Phase 2b clinical trials in the U.S., with Shaperon focused on optimizing dosing and ensuring efficacy across a diverse patient population. By early 2025, the company plans to extend clinical studies to assess NuGel's safety and efficacy across broader demographics.Integrating AI and Precision Medicine to Accelerate InnovationSince its founding in 2008 by CEO Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, Shaperon has developed a robust pipeline for inflammatory and immuno-oncology therapies, supported by proprietary AI and precision medicine technologies. Shaperon’s AIDEN platform has improved pharmacological prediction accuracy, enabling rapid identification of promising drug candidates. Recently, AIDEN helped identify a compound for alopecia areata treatment, a condition that affects approximately 160 million people globally, including 6.7 million in the U.S., with about 700,000 active cases at any time, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF).Expanding Global Collaborations and PartnershipsGuided by its innovative NanoMab antibody platform, Shaperon has partnered with prominent domestic pharmaceutical companies and is actively pursuing global technology transfer opportunities across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. “Receiving the R&D award for the third consecutive year highlights Shaperon’s commitment to research excellence and innovation: said Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon. “We look forward to extending our impact globally through strong partnerships and technological advancements in immunotherapy.”Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics, added, ”We are proud to represent Shaperon's outstanding R&D and clinical work with both partners and investors at the upcoming conferences: Bio Europe (Nov. 4-6, 2024) in Stockholm, and the JP Morgan Conference, BFC Conference, Biotech Showcase Conference and the Bio One on One Partnering Conference (Jan. 12-17, 2025) in San Francisco.”ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach is poised to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage assets in the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.