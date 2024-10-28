2024 Myanmar Professional HR Series - Upskilling for Tomorrow: HR Strategies to Meet Workforce Demands for the Future

JobNet hosted a seminar attended by over 230 HR professionals, gaining insights into creating high-performance teams in a talent-short market.

YANGON, MYANMAR, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On 24th October, 2024, JobNet successfully completed the final Myanmar Professional HR Series seminar of the year. The event was attended by over 230+ HR professionals, featuring presentations from two guest speakers, and a panel discussion led by esteemed HR experts from Myanmar's top companies. The expert speakers shared valuable insights into creating high-performance teams while ensuring talent management and development strategies are aligned with long-term business goals of the organisation in a talent-short market.The event commenced with a warm Welcome Note from Mr. Justin Sway, CEO of JobNet Group. Following this, Mr. Sean Hope, Marketing Director of JobNet.com.mm , took the stage to present key findings of the recent Employment Market Insights.Mr. Sean Hope shared key findings from the JobNet’s Employment Market Insights, covering November 2023 to October 2024. The 3 key challenges HR professionals and recruiters face are 1) many skilled white-collar talent leaving the market; 2) the shortage of skilled white-collar professionals; and 3) impacts of a talent-short market.He acknowledged the impact of the current market conditions and particularly VPN and Facebook restrictions on companies and recruitment efforts. These disruptions affected the job market, as well as causing a decrease in job seeker traffic on the JobNet website, as interest in employment online dropped over the period.However, starting in August 2024, job seeker traffic began to recover, and by October, traffic had returned to normal levels with a positive growth trend. This recovery was driven by JobNet’s existing widespread use of digital channels used to engage the job seekers, an increase in local marketing spend, increased client branding efforts, which significantly increased the reach to more candidates, to support higher recruitment satisfaction.Mr. Sean Hope also highlighted key statistics from the 2024 Best Companies to Work in Myanmar report. He pointed out a rise in the Overall Employee Engagement scores, increasing from 5.88 (out of 7 score) in 2023 to 5.93 in 2024. These upward trends suggest a growing focus among companies on enhancing Employee Branding and employee recognition.Followed by the first Guest Presenter - “How to Leverage L&D to Strengthen Employer Branding,” by Mr. Sai Woone Seng, CEO and Co-Founder of SkillEdge Academy, explored the strong connection between effective learning and development programs and a company’s employer brand. He pointed out that the absence of career progression is a leading factor in employee turnover. A strong L&D initiative positions a company as an attractive option for talented professionals looking to advance their careers.In a competitive job market, a focus on L&D not only helps to attract top talent, but also builds your reputation as an Employer Brand committed to the long-term success and growth of its employees.Followed by Ms. Bhone Myat Naing, Assistant Business Development Director, delivered a presentation on the "JobNet Product, AI, and Technology Update."Ms. Bhone Myat Naing provided an overview of the latest features and updates to JobNet's online recruitment products, highlighting numerous improvements using CV Artificial Intelligence (AI) search and matching technologies to existing key tools and functionalities. These updates aim to optimise the recruitment process for both employers and job seekers, further advancing the platform's effectiveness and user experience in order to save time, and hire faster.Following the Guest Presenters was the Expert HR Panel Discussion.Panel Discussion (Myanmar language): Unlocking High Performance teams, turning business plans into effective and efficient talent development, and bringing plans to life in a talent short market, was moderated by Ms. Snowz Oo, Head of Sales (Corporate and SME) of JobNet Group, and joined by:- Ms. Ni Ni Htun, Head of Human Resources, A Insurance- Ms. Poh Poh Myint, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Myanmar, SVP, Head of People Strategy & General Affairs- Mr. Zarni Htun, KBZ Bank, Chief People Officer- Mr. Nay Zaw Aung, Tumil Holding, Chief People OfficerThe panel of HR experts discussed the challenges that HR teams face in Myanmar, such as high turnover rates and limited talent pools, emphasising the importance of ensuring that a company’s talent management and development strategies support the long-term goals of their organisations. The transition from a reactive to a proactive approach in managing hiring and retention was absolutely crucial for navigating Myanmar's talent shortage, requiring organisations to building and maintaining a culture of continuous improvement and open communication.Another key topic discussed was the significance of a compelling Employer Value Proposition (EVP) and Employer Branding in attracting both skilled and under-skilled talent. Organisations must clearly communicate their value, including career growth opportunities and organisational culture, to prospective candidates. Additionally, developing effective upskilling and reskilling programs is vital for bridging the skills gap in an evolving workforce, ensuring employees remain competitive and responsive to market demands.Overall, the insights from this Expert HR panel discussion provide valuable guidance for HR professionals looking to enhance their strategies, drive high-performance teams and support their employees in Myanmar's evolving and sometimes difficult employment market.JobNet Group (combined with JobNet.com.mm and Alote.com.mm ) will continue to significantly invest in more innovative product updates, features, and technology advancement to support Myanmar business and the HR industry, so you can keep up or stay ahead of the competition and achieve your business goals.

