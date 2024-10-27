SA is changing the conversation around gambling harm

Release date: 28/10/24

The South Australian Government is leading a shift in the way we talk about gambling harm this Gambling Harm Action Week (GHAW), which runs from 27 October to 2 November 2024.

The theme for this year’s action week, ‘Let’s Change the Conversation’, focuses on the role language has in breaking down stigma, supporting individuals and families affected by gambling harm and most importantly, ensuring the language we use doesn’t stop people seeking help.

To underline this commitment to creating a more compassionate and supportive dialogue, the State Government’s Office for Problem Gambling will be also unveiling its new identity as Gambling Harm Support SA.

This is an important brand in the South Australian community that will be present in every gambling venue in the state as well as on public communications campaigns such as the Here for the Game campaign.

This new identity reflects the modern evidence base that addressing gambling harm requires a public health approach that considers everyone in the community experiencing harm not just gamblers alone.

Gambling harm impacts families, friends and the whole community. Throughout the week, Gambling Harm Support SA will be releasing a number of resources designed to shift the narrative on gambling harm and promote help-seeking behaviour.

Key activities include:

Digital media campaign launch: A series of short videos featuring the people with a lived experience of gambling harm. The campaign highlights the way in which certain language affected them and prevented them from seeking help and encourages people to visit the Gambling Harm Support SA website for resources.

Language Guides: The release of modernised and practical language guides for professionals and the community, aimed at encouraging more effective conversations about gambling harm. These guides provide simple yet powerful alternative language tips to help reduce the stigma that too often prevents people from seeking help.

Office rebrand: The rebrand from the Office for Problem Gambling to Gambling Harm Support SA marks a significant step in reframing gambling issues as matters of health and wellbeing for the whole community, rather than individual or personal failure. This name change will be rolled out in every gambling venue in the state, as well as on current and future initiatives such as the Here for the Game campaign and highlights that help is available for anyone impacted by gambling harm, not just gamblers.

When talking about the impact of gambling on a person there is evidence that referring to them as a ‘problem gambler’ inhibits help seeking, implies that the person is the problem and implies that change is not possible.

Language can make gambling harm seem like an individual issue, ignoring its impacts on intimate partners, family, social networks, and the community. Gambling Harm Action Week 2024 aims to create lasting change by challenging misconceptions, educating the community, and providing tools that foster understanding and help-seeking.

For more information, please visit gamblingharmsupport.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

We want to ensure that every South Australian understands that help is available and that the language we use can either open doors or close them.

By changing the way we talk about gambling harm, we’re taking an essential step towards a more supportive environment for those in need.

The rebrand to Gambling Harm Support SA symbolizes this shift — it’s a new chapter, and we’re ready to lead the way.

There is no one-size-fits-all formula for talking about gambling harm. The key to avoiding stigmatising language is to take a respectful, humanising approach that does not define a person by, or blame or judge them for, the challenges they face.

Together, we can change the conversation and ensure more people get the help they need. Language can perpetuate stigma and discrimination and create barriers to help seeking and it is time that those of us in Government recognised this and did something about it.

By badging what we do to minimise gambling harm under this new name, Gambling Harm Support SA, – we can be upfront about talking about gambling harm and ensure the words we use do not inhibit help seeking or lay the blame at individuals themselves.