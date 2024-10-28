Douglas, GA (October 27, 2024) – The GBI has arrested and charged Chris Johnson, age 39, of Douglas, with seventeen counts of Abuse of Dead Body. The arrest follows an investigation that began on Saturday, October 26, 2024, when the GBI was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies serving an eviction notice at Johnson Funeral Home discovered 18 bodies in various stages of decomposition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Additional charges are expected. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.