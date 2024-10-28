‘Fingers - The World’s First Vegan Zombie’ Steps Into the Limelight and Delivers Hilarious Adventure for All Ages

"Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" - short film by Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment "Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" - short film by Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment Zombies from "Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie" and "Step Step Step"- Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer "Step, Step, Step" - The music video from 'Fingers - The World's First Vegan Zombie' short film - Belton Mouras Jr. Entertainment

...When I first wrote Fingers, I was a vegetarian and started wondering what a vegetarian zombie might look like. That idea sparked the story, and it turned into something hilarious!” — Belton Mouras, Jr., American Artist, Film and Music Producer

SAN FRANCISO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to feast on laughter with Fingers: The World’s First Vegan Zombie! This wildly original short film flips the zombie genre on its head, serving up a hilarious and unforgettable adventure for all ages. Join a quirky crew of zombies as they battle it out between two factions: recovering zombies determined to convert their meat-loving counterparts to the veggie-loving ZIT Program (Zombies in Transition).

Just when you think it couldn’t get crazier, a show-stopping zombie dance number—"Step, Step, Step" now a viral dance sensation—steals the spotlight! With sharp wit, a killer soundtrack, and nonstop laughs, Fingers is the new must-see Zombie movie of the year!

Although “Fingers” is centered around zombies, the goal was always to have fun with the concept. However, it did draw from some real-life inspiration. “We wanted to keep things light and playful,” Mouras explained. “When I first wrote it, I was a vegetarian and started wondering what a vegetarian zombie might look like. That idea sparked the story, and it turned into something hilarious!”

Belton Mouras, Jr., born in Northern California, was immersed in creativity from an early age. Raised in a musically gifted family with a deep love for animals and Cajun storytelling, he began classical piano at five and later embraced jazz in his late twenties, expanding his artistic horizons.

Beyond music, his talents extend to visual arts, with over a hundred acrylic paintings inspired by animals and music, exhibited in galleries and held in private collections.

In 2000, Belton released his debut CD, and by 2005, he ventured into filmmaking, co-producing his first feature. His films have earned recognition at international festivals, with Mickey’s Tree premiering at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in 2022 and now available on Amazon Prime.

His latest film, Fingers: The World’s First Vegan Zombie, debuted in October 2024 at the Sacramento IMAX theater. Belton Mouras Entertainment proudly announces its online release, now available for worldwide viewing on YouTube.

Belton Mouras Entertainment has also achieved considerable success in music. In 2022, Belton was nominated as Breakout Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz Network Radio, with three tracks from the Mickey’s Tree soundtrack charting in the Smooth Jazz Top 100. By 2023, three more of his tracks reached the top 100 on the Smooth Jazz Radio Chart, including the hit single “Under My Skin.”

Belton Mouras, Jr. is a multifaceted artist whose mantra, “passionate storyteller through film and music,” defines his legacy in both entertainment and art.

Stay in Step, Step, Step with Belton Mouras Jr. at: https://beltonmourasentertainment.com and on social media: YouTube: https://youtu.be/TbV7v5qJjPQ?si=zbAWBsUZFAlDFosS, TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@beltonmourasjr, FB/ Meta: https://www.facebook.com/Beltonmouraset/, and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beltonmourasmusic/.

