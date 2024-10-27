Submit Release
News Search

There were 105 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,363 in the last 365 days.

Urgent global appeal: Defend UNRWA from Israeli ban and prevent catastrophic consequences for Palestinians


JOINT STATEMENT

We call on world leaders to act urgently to protect UNRWA from the unprecedented and dangerous attacks it faces from the Israeli Government. The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee passed two bills on 6 October 2024 aimed at ceasing UNRWA's operations. These bills await final readings in the Knesset Plenum as soon as 28 October 2024. This could see UNRWA evicted from premises it has held for over 70 years and have its immunities revoked, severely blocking its ability to provide essential services such as healthcare and education to millions of Palestine refugees. This reckless move threatens to dismantle the backbone of the international humanitarian operation in Gaza, aggravating an already catastrophic crisis.

These bills seek to ban UNRWA from operating in areas under Israeli control, which would lead to the closure of its offices in the occupied Palestinian territory (OPT). The proposed legislation would also terminate the agreement between Israel and UNRWA from 1967 in which Israel committed to facilitating UNRWA’s work. This will effectively paralyze the agency’s ability to fulfil its mandate as set out by the UN General Assembly in 1949.

Dismantling UNRWA would be catastrophic for Palestinians especially in Gaza and the West Bank as they are deprived of essentials such as food, water, medical aid, education and protection. It will also have catastrophic consequences for millions of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria where essential humanitarian aid is crucial for both the refugees and the host communities.

These actions are part of the wider strategy of the Government of Israel to delegitimize UNRWA, discredit its support for Palestine refugees, and undermine the international legal framework protecting their rights, including the right of return. If passed, these laws will severely impact not only UNRWA’s operations but also the rights of Palestinian refugees.

If these proposed laws proceed, they will have devastating operational and legal impacts on UNRWA’s ability to provide services in the occupied Palestinian territory, including in Gaza. These laws will not only harm the refugees who rely on UNRWA but also jeopardize the agency’s personnel many of whom have been killed by Israeli attacks, and the ability of other UN and humanitarian agencies to operate. Contrary to claims of concern over UNRWA’s neutrality, the real intent appears to be, in part, to undermine its efforts to uphold the status of Palestine refugees and obstruct a future political resolution.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention. By blocking UNRWA’s operations, Israel is disregarding the ICJ provisional measure to ensure the delivery of life-saving aid into Gaza. The ICJ stated in March 2024 that: “In conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and in view of the worsening conditions of life faced by Palestinians in Gaza, in particular the spread of famine and starvation, Israel shall: (a) take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, in full co-operation with the United Nations, the unhindered provision at scale by all concerned of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance”. According to human rights groups, halting UNRWA's services is part and parcel of the Israeli authorities' unlawful siege of the Gaza Strip, which amounts to the war crimes of collective punishment and the use of starvation as a weapon of war.

There is no viable alternative to UNRWA. UNRWA’s essential and irreplaceable role in supporting Palestine refugees cannot be overstated. With a mandate from the UN General Assembly since 1949, UNRWA provides crucial services such as education, healthcare, and social support to millions of refugees. The idea of dismantling or undermining this agency is not only an affront to the values of multilateralism, but it also sets a dangerous precedent with global implications. Unilaterally tearing up UNRWA’s mandate would challenge the integrity of the international system, undermining the trust that underpins cooperative global governance.

We demand that world leaders use all diplomatic means to prevent this legislation from advancing. They must stand against Israel’s illegal actions and uphold the principles of the UN General Assembly Resolution on the ICJ Advisory Opinion (ICJ AO).

This is not a time for silence—it is a call to action. The global community must intervene now before more Palestinians are killed. The people of Gaza cannot endure further delays. Immediate, decisive action is needed to safeguard their rights, uphold their dignity, and enforce the recent International Court of Justice advisory opinion, which ruled Israel's presence in the occupied Palestinian territory as unlawful. The future of millions of Palestinians is at stake, and the world must act without hesitation.

Signatories:

  1. ActionAid  
  2. ABCD Bethlehem  
  3. Action for Humanity  
  4. Amos Trust  
  5. Asamblea de Cooperación por la Paz  
  6. ATELIER ONGD (Valencia, Spain)  
  7. Caabu (Council for Arab-British Understanding)  
  8. Children Not Numbers  
  9. Christian Aid  
  10. Colectivo CALA (Extremadura, Spain)  
  11. COODECyL (Castilla y León Platform of Cooperation Organizations)  
  12. Coordinadora Andaluza de ONGD  
  13. Coordinadora Cántabra de ONGD  
  14. Coordinadora de ONGD Castilla La Mancha  
  15. Coordinadora de ONGD de Canarias (CONGDCA)  
  16. Coordinadora de ONGD de La Rioja  
  17. Coordinadora de ONGD de Navarra  
  18. Coordinadora Extremeña de ONGD  
  19. Coordinadora Galega de ONG para o Desenvolvemento  
  20. Coordinadora Valenciana de ONGD  
  21. DanChurchAid  
  22. Embrace the Middle East  
  23. Euskadiko GGKEen Koordinakundea  
  24. Federación Aragonesa de Solidaridad  
  25. FONSA  
  26. Gender Action for Peace and Security (GAPS)  
  27. Global Justice Now  
  28. Humanity & Inclusion - Handicap International  
  29. Human Rights Watch  
  30. INTERSOS
  31. Johanniter International Assistance  
  32. La Coordinadora de Organizaciones para el Desarrollo - Spain  
  33. Lafede.cat – Organitzacions per a la Justícia Global  
  34. Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights  
  35. Medico International  
  36. Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP)  
  37. Mennonite Central Committee (MCC)  
  38. Middle East Children’s Alliance  
  39. Movimiento Extremeño por la Paz  
  40. Movimiento Por la Paz - MPDL  
  41. Médicos del Mundo España  
  42. NOVACT Institute for Nonviolence  
  43. Norwegian People’s Aid  
  44. Oxfam  
  45. Quakers in Britain  
  46. Sabeel-Kairos UK  
  47. Sodepaz  
  48. The Huauquipura Association  
  49. United Against Inhumanity  
  50. War Child  
  51. War on Want  
  52. Welfare Association  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Urgent global appeal: Defend UNRWA from Israeli ban and prevent catastrophic consequences for Palestinians

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more