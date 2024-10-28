Pirche Appoints Christopher McCloskey as Executive Vice President of Transplant Services & Business Development

Pirche today announced the appointment of Christopher McCloskey as Executive Vice President of Transplant Services & Business Development

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pirche , a leading provider of molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine, today announced the appointment of Christopher McCloskey as Executive Vice President of Transplant Services & Business Development. Mr. McCloskey brings over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry to Pirche, with a proven track record of success in transplant services and business development.“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the Pirche team,” said Thomas Klein, Founder & CEO of Pirche. “His deep understanding of the rapidly expanding transplant market and his extensive network of contacts will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach.”In his new role, Mr. McCloskey will be responsible for leading Pirche’s transplant services business, including the development and implementation of new products and services. He will also be responsible for developing and executing Pirche’s business development strategy, including identifying and pursuing new market opportunities.“I am excited to join Pirche at such a pivotal time in the company’s growth,” said Mr. McCloskey. “Pirche’s unique molecular diagnostic platform has the potential to revolutionize the way transplant medicine is practiced. I look forward to working with the team to bring this innovative technology to more patients around the world.”Mr. McCloskey’s appointment comes at a time of significant growth for Pirche. The company recently launched its flagship product, the TxPredictor platform, which performs breakthrough digital molecular testing to support immunologic risk stratification and identify optimal donor-recipient pairs for transplantation. Pirche is also developing a number of other innovative applications and services that are designed to improve the lives of transplant patients.About PirchePirche is a leading provider of digital molecular diagnostic solutions for transplant medicine. The company’s mission is to improve the lives of transplant patients by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic tools. Pirche is headquartered in Grünwald near Munich with offices near Boston, Berlin and Utrecht.

