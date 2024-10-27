Submit Release
FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Visiting Several Georgia Towns

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening three Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Irwin, Telfair and Ware counties. These centers give survivors another option to learn about the types of assistance available, get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications and learn about the appeals process. 

The centers will be open on the following dates in three locations:

Irwin County 
Sunday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ocilla Community House

711 S. Irwin Avenue, Ocilla, Georgia 31774 

Ware County 
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Courthouse Annex 

305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501

Telfair County
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot 

48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055

Survivors may also visit any of the fixed site Disaster Recovery Centers in the state:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center
2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513

Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405

Coffee County

The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533

Liberty County

Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 

6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320

Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605

McDuffie County

Thomson Depot          

111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904

Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services 

162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 

Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082

  

Temporary FEMA Center location and hours

Valdosta

2108 E. Hill Avenue, Building D

Valdosta, GA 31601

Saturday, Oct. 26: 

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. 

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.

