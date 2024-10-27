FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers Visiting Several Georgia Towns

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening three Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in Irwin, Telfair and Ware counties. These centers give survivors another option to learn about the types of assistance available, get help applying for federal assistance, receive updates on their applications and learn about the appeals process.

The centers will be open on the following dates in three locations:

Irwin County

Sunday, Oct. 27 through Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ocilla Community House

711 S. Irwin Avenue, Ocilla, Georgia 31774

Ware County

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Courthouse Annex

305 Oak Street, Waycross, Georgia, 31501

Telfair County

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Piggly Wiggly Parking Lot

48 East Oak Street, McRae-Helena, Georgia 31055

Survivors may also visit any of the fixed site Disaster Recovery Centers in the state:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway, Baxley, GA 31513 Chatham County Savannah Technical College Student Enrichment Center Building 5717 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA 31533 Liberty County Miller Park/HQ Fire Station 6944 E. Oglethorpe Highway, Midway, GA 31320 Lowndes County City of Valdosta 4434 North Forrest Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County Thomson Depot 111 Railroad Street, Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County Hub for Community Innovation 631 Chafee Avenue Augusta, GA 30904 Toombs County Georgia Department of Human Services 162 Oxley Drive, Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County Sandersville School Building Authority 514 North Harris Street, Sandersville, GA 31082 Temporary FEMA Center location and hours Valdosta 2108 E. Hill Avenue, Building D Valdosta, GA 31601 Saturday, Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to visiting a center, people can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, on the FEMA App or by calling 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, visit Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.