Berlin Barracks/ VCOR; Unlawful Trespass; DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 24A3007077

TROOPER: David Lambert                                     

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at 0721 hours

LOCATION: Worcester, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: David Garneau                     

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT 

 

VICTIM: Brad Thompson

AGE: 37             

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT 

 

VICTIM: Anthony Phelps

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers responded to an incident in Worcester, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that David Garneau had violated his court ordered conditions of release by driving a motor vehicle. He also had a criminally suspended license. Investigation also indicated he had trespassed in Brad Thompson and Anthony Phelps residence by remaining there after being asked to leave.

             

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

