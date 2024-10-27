Berlin Barracks/ VCOR; Unlawful Trespass; DLS

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A3007077 TROOPER: David Lambert STATION: VSP-Berlin CONTACT#:802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 10/27/2024 at 0721 hours LOCATION: Worcester, VT VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ DLS/ Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: David Garneau AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT VICTIM: Brad Thompson AGE: 37 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT VICTIM: Anthony Phelps AGE: 52 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers responded to an incident in Worcester, VT. Subsequent investigation indicated that David Garneau had violated his court ordered conditions of release by driving a motor vehicle. He also had a criminally suspended license. Investigation also indicated he had trespassed in Brad Thompson and Anthony Phelps residence by remaining there after being asked to leave. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 10/28/2024 at 1230 hours COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: Attached Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks 578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT (802)229-9191

