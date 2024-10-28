Northern Savings Credit Union selects ASAPP’s Omnichannel Experience Platform

Northern Savings Credit Union has become ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.’s latest Canadian credit union Client-Partner.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northern Savings Credit Union has become ASAPP Financial Technology Inc.’s latest Canadian credit union Client-Partner. The British Columbia based credit union signed a 5-year Master Services Agreement for the full ASAPP OXP® | Omnichannel Experience Platform , bringing seamless origination and member experience software to members across the province.“ASAPP OXP is called Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for a reason,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology. “Not only does it deliver online account origination, but also synergistic feature sets designed to drive member engagement and staff productivity. There is simply nothing comparable in the Canadian market right now that supports credit union’s efforts to originate, onboard, understand and grow memberBy licensing the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform, Northern Savings will gain access to both Origination and Engagement feature sets. This includes the anytime, anywhere, any device convenience of the ASAPP OXP Retail and Business Account Origination solutions for members. Additionally, with the use of ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, Northern Savings staff can provide personalized, streamlined member support, opportunity generation, and digital banking offer presentment.“We are committed to delivering an exceptional member experience across all channels,” said Stefan Delloch, President & CEO of Northern Savings Credit Union. “The ASAPP OXP solution empowers members by providing them with greater control over their banking experience. They can choose the timing and method for opening products and services, allowing for a more personalized approach that fits their individual needs.”“Choosing ASAPP OXP is about more than just the technology platform,” added Delloch. “ASAPP shares our vision for establishing a strategic partnership versus a client-supplier relationship, which is very important to us as we work together to implement, configure, and deliver this platform.”Northern Savings will waste no time moving to provide anywhere, anytime, any device origination capabilities and staff efficiencies to their community. In November 2024, the Northern Savings and ASAPP OXP teams will be kicking off the implementation project providing members and staff access to the full ASAPP OXP platform, including core-banking integrated retail and business origination and member engagement feature sets, by June 2025.ASAPP Financial Technology is excited to welcome Northern Savings Credit Union to the ASAPP OXP Community. Northern Savings will be the 5th British Columbia-based and 52nd Canadian credit union currently leveraging the Platform.-30-About Northern Savings Credit Union:Northern Savings, headquartered in Prince Rupert, British Columbia has been part of the financial co-operative movement since 1940, operating on the traditional unceded lands of the Haida people and the traditional territories of the Ts’msyen Nation. Guided by its mission and vision statements, Northern Savings is committed to improving the financial health of more than 17,000 member-owners and building sustainable Northern communitiesAbout ASAPP Financial Technology:ASAPP Financial Technology provides Customer Experience Software that supports regulated financial institutions as they Originate, Onboard, Understand, and Grow their Customer Relationships. In Canada, the ASAPP OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform has help over 50 Canadian credit unions create sustainable competitive advantages to compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. In the United States, the bank.io OXP| Omnichannel Experience Platform delivers Origination and Engagement feature sets that leverage our experience gained supporting Canadian financial institutions, while delivering a solution that adapts to the challenges and opportunities for the US credit union and community bank markets.Media ContactsStefan DellochPresident & CEONorthern Savings Credit Union250.628.0360stefandelloch@northsave.com

