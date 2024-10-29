Internet Search Trends Surrounding US Elections, 2024

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic Party Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris (Running Mate: Tim Walz)Republican Party President Candidate: Donald Trump (Running Mate: JD Vance)On November 5, 2024, the voting for the 60th US presidential election will start taking place.Will Donald Trump serve a second term, or will Kamala Harris become America's first female president? WebSpero Solutions , a digital marketing firm, extensively studied search trends for the 2024 US elections using Google Analytics and Semrush. The change in search traffic around the same query after the incident involving US candidates is used as a criterion by WebSpero Solutions to determine who has the upper hand on the internet regarding the US Election.In the words of Rahul Vij (Co-founder of WebSpero Solutions):"Research is not just about finding answers; it’s about nurturing the questions that lead us to them."*Semrush results regarding some trending topics around US elections:*Donald Trump For President-Global Search Volume: 1.9K-US Search Volume: 1.6K*Kamala Harris For President-Global Search Volume: 13K-US Search Volume: 12.1K*Donald Trump US President-Global Search Volume: 14.2K-US Search Volume: 2.4K*Kamala Harris US President-Global Search Volume: 4.6K-US Search Volume: 3.6K*Search Trends Around US Elections01. Assassination Attempt On Donald TrumpOn July 13, 2024, the 45th president of "Donald Trump" survived an assassination attempt while speaking at an outdoor campaign event close to Butler, Pennsylvania.An exponential surge was seen in Google searches around the assassination attempts (both 1st & 2nd) on Donald Trump.02. The Debate: Trump Vs. HarrisHeld On: September 10, 2024Broadcast: ABC.Viewership: 67 million peopleVerdict: According to certain vital polls, Kamala Harris' advantage grew from 2.5% points on the day of the debate to 2.9% points a week later.03. Taylor Swift: Kamala Harris For The PresidentTaylor Swift took X just after the 2nd presidential debate and expressed her support for Kamala Harris.The average monthly search for “Taylor Swift Support” was around 880, growing by 2100% in 2024 with respect to 2023. In the last three months, Google searches for the same query have grown by 319%.04. Project 2025Project 2025 is a 900-page policy manuscript that pushes extreme right-wing ideologies in the central government. The project aligns with some of Donald Trump's radical claims. This has led to negative publicity of Donald Trump that may affect upcoming U.S. elections.According to the latest Google trends,"There were 2,240,000 average monthly searches around Project 2025, 308% more than last year on the same query. The peak regarding Project 2025 searches was seen in July 2024, with 16.6 million searches and around 2.24 million searches in August."Schedule FProject 2025 aligns with Trump's intentions to use Schedule F, a job classification he created in an executive order in October 2020, to terminate more federal employees than are assigned to the president."This was also seen in the Google searches concerning Schedule F, with almost 50K searches in July 2024. Average monthly searches amounted to around 14,800, 83% more growth than last year."05. Vivek Ramaswamy: Donald Trump For The PresidentAfter suspending his presidential campaign, Vivek Ramaswamy has shown his support for Donald Trump."According to the data retrieved from Google Analytics, there were roughly 2,400 monthly searches for the Mexico wall. Vivek has also claimed that Kamala Harris’s tax plan will lead the US to an economic calamity. According to Google Analytics, there were 5.5K monthly average searches for US taxes, particularly around tax-free America."Final Verdict: Who Is Winning The Elections On The Internet? WebSpero Solutions' online popularity analysis of US presidential candidates is very insightful.They have fully utilized Semrush and Google Analytics to determine the purpose of searches related to a wide range of queries regarding candidates.Most search intent is informational and does not explicitly predict whether the user will cast their ballot for the same candidate. The 2024 elections will determine the next president of the United States. However, it is evident from search patterns that people are very interested in and invested in the US elections.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.