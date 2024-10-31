Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Growth Analysis with Investment OpportunitiesFor 2024-2033

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The boiler water treatment chemicals market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.5 billion in 2023 to $3.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization impact, food & beverage industry requirements, expansion in refineries, industrial safety focus, water conservation concerns.

The boiler water treatment chemicals market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emphasis on sustainable practices, global manufacturing growth, rising industrial activities, expansion of power generation, increasing demand for energy.

The increased shift towards industrialization is expected to propel the growth of the boiler water treatment chemicals market going forward. Industrialization involves the establishment and expansion of various industries, such as manufacturing, power generation, and chemical processing. These industries often rely on boilers for steam generation, which is a critical component in various manufacturing processes. As industrial activities increase, the demand for boiler water treatment chemicals also rises to ensure the efficient and safe operation of boilers.

Key players in the market include Ecolab Inc., Suez SA, Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Solenis LLC, Arkema SA, BASF SE, ChemTreat Inc., Thermax Limited, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, GE Water & Process Technologies, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Italmatch Chemicals SpA, King Lee Technologies, Lonza Group Ltd., Ecolab Company, Nippon Rensui Co. Ltd., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, Accepta Water Treatment Ltd., Aries Chemical Inc., Buckman Laboratories International Inc., Chemtex Speciality Limited, Cortec Corporation, Luminor Environmental Inc., Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V, Solvay SA, US Water Services Inc., Albemarle Corporation.

Companies in the boiler water treatment chemicals market are focusing on upgrading and expansion activities to strengthen their product portfolio and to increase their geographic presence. Expanding production capacity is a critical consideration for manufacturing operations seeking to meet increased demand, improve efficiency, and drive business growth.

1) By Product: Coagulants And Flocculants, Biocide And Disinfectant, Defoamer And Defoaming Agent, pH And Adjuster And Softener, Scale And Corrosion Inhibitor, Other Products

2) By Application: Basic Chemicals, Blended Or Specialty Chemicals

3) By End-User Industry: Power Generation, Steel And Metal Industry, Oil Refinery, Chemical And Petrochemical, Textile And Dye Industry, Sugar Mill, Food And Beverage, Other End-User Industries

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition

Boiler water treatment chemicals extend a boiler's lifespan by reducing or removing internal corrosion and scaling. Boiler water treatment chemicals include oxygen scavengers, alkalinity boosters for preventing corrosion, and antiscalants to inhibit boiler scale buildup.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global boiler water treatment chemicals market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on boiler water treatment chemicals market size, boiler water treatment chemicals market driversand trendsand boiler water treatment chemicals market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

