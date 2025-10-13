Genome-Wide Association Studies Market to Expand at a 13.5% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $3.76 Billion

Genome-Wide Association Studies Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Genome-Wide Association Studies Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Genome-Wide Association Studies Market Worth?

The rapid expansion of the market size in genome-wide association studies has been evident in recent years. There will be an increase from $1.99 billion in 2024 to $2.27 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The previous growth phase has been fueled by factors such as the escalating incidence of chronic ailments, heightened understanding of genetics' role in disease, wider utilization of genomic research, enhanced governmental support for genomics, and the extension of biobanks and genomic databases.

The market sector for genome-wide association studies is predicted to see a swift escalation in the upcoming years, rising to a value of $3.76 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The factors encouraging growth during the anticipated period include increasing utilization of pharmacogenomics in clinical scenarios, a higher incidence of multi-omics approaches adoption, escalating demand for tailored medicine, a surge in genomic research across different populations, and growing innovations in point-of-care genetic testing. Key trends that will play a role in shaping the market during this period are enhancements in sequencing platform technologies, novel developments in data analysis algorithms, advancements in functional genomics, driving research and development in gene-environment interactions, and progress in genome editing technologies.

Download a free sample of the genome-wide association studies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28234&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Genome-Wide Association Studies Market?

The burgeoning necessity for tailored healthcare, often referred to as personalized medicine, is anticipated to boost the expansion of the genome-wide association studies market in future. Personalized medicine is a distinctive medical practice where preventative measures and treatments are altered per an individual's distinct genetic composition, living habits and surroundings. The rise in the use of personalized medicine is largely attributed to developments in the field of genomics, which facilitates accurate detection of genetic discrepancies and personalized treatments. Genome-wide association studies (GWAS), by pinpointing genetic variations tied to different diseases, bolster personalized medicine, enabling targeted treatment procedures. They result in better healthcare outcomes by unraveling individual risk portfolios and aiding precision treatments. As an example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned 26 new personalized medicine in 2023, marking a noteworthy rise from the 12 approved the previous year, reported the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a non-profit organization in the U.S., in February 2024. Thus, escalating demand for personalized medical care is contributing to the growth of the genome-wide association studies market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Genome-Wide Association Studies Market?

Major players in the Genome-Wide Association Studies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• AstraZeneca plc

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Genome-Wide Association Studies Market?

Leading firms in the genome-wide association studies market are concentrating their efforts on the invention of new solutions, like advanced research platforms, to expedite the process of identifying diseases and the application of personalized medicine. An advanced research platform is a consolidated system featuring a variety of tools and technologies that facilitate the production, examination, and understanding of large-scale genomic data for genome-wide association studies. For example, in January 2025, 23andMe Holding Co., a US-based biotech firm, presented Discover23, a platform designed for consumers to explore their genetic insights and ancestry. It also allows biopharma partners to access extensive genetic data via a secure environment established by Lifebit. This platform offers ready-to-analyze GWAS on more than 1,000 disease cohorts, which are created from billions of phenotypic data points gathered from millions of agreeable participants. The ultimate goal of this advanced research platform is to speed up drug discovery by aiding researchers in pinpointing new disease biology and potential drug targets and to enhance the success rate of clinical trials while preserving participant privacy.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Genome-Wide Association Studies Market Share?

The genome-wide association studies market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Genotyping Services, Genotyping Kits And Reagents, Software And Data Analysis Tools, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Risk Assessment, Personalized Medicine, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Hospitals And Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Genotyping Services: Whole Genome Sequencing (Wgs), Exome Sequencing, Targeted Genotyping

2) By Genotyping Kits And Reagents: Dna Extraction Kits, Sequencing Reagents, Library Preparation Kits

3) By Software And Data Analysis Tools: Bioinformatics Platforms, Data Visualization Tools, Statistical Analysis Software

4) By Other Product Types: Sample Collection Devices, Quality Control Tools, Laboratory Consumables

View the full genome-wide association studies market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genome-wide-association-studies-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Genome-Wide Association Studies Market?

In the Genome-Wide Association Studies Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024, anticipated to maintain this status moving forward. The report comprehensively covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Genome-Wide Association Studies Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genomic Data Analysis And Interpretation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomic-data-analysis-and-interpretation-global-market-report

Genomics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-global-market-report

Genomics Personalized Health Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genomics-personalized-health-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.