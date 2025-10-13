Genomic And Proteomic Tool Market Forecasted to Achieve US $51.19 Billion by 2029

Genomic And Proteomic Tool Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Genomic And Proteomic Tool Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Market In 2025?

The market size of genomic and proteomic tools has witnessed swift expansion in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $29.63 billion in 2024, is predicted to grow to $33.14 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth in the historical duration can be traced back to the increasing cases of cancer and rare diseases, the expansion of academic core laboratories, a rise in healthcare expenditures by affluent nations, the establishment of standardized clinical guidelines for molecular testing, and widespread reimbursement for molecular diagnostics.

In the upcoming years, the genomic and proteomic tool industry is projected to experience a significant expansion, reaching a market valuation of $51.20 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. Factors contributing to this development during the forecast period include the rising aging population with an increasing chronic disease burden, incorporation of precision medicine within national healthcare systems, extended biomarker testing coverage by payers, molecular stratification driven clinical trial growth, and the embrace of value-based care, favoring targeted therapies. The forecast period will also see key trends such as advancements in deoxyribonucleic acid long-read sequencing, enhanced throughput in single-cell ribonucleic acid sequencing, simultaneous detection of ribonucleic acid and proteins in situ, use of digital polymerase chain reaction for precise quantification, and the application of trapped ion mobility spectrometry for proteomic analysis.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Market?

The rise in the usage of personalized medicine is set to fuel the expansion of the genomic and proteomic tool market in the future. Customized medical care involves preventing, diagnosing, and treating a person based on their molecular makeup determined through the use of biomarkers from DNA, RNA, and proteins. This surge in the acceptance of personalized medicine is driven by progress in genomics, proteomics, and biomarker discovery which makes custom treatments possible according to a person's genetic makeup, promoting demand for targeted therapies, superior diagnostic methods, and high-precision health care solutions. Advances in the fields of genomics, proteomics, and biomarker discovery have made the creation of customized therapies and accurate diagnostics based on a patient's genetic makeup a feasible reality. Genomic and proteomic instruments are imperative in identifying genetic variations and protein biomarkers, thereby allowing medical professionals to fine-tune treatments and enhance patient health outcomes. For example, in February 2024, the US-based nonprofit, Personalized Medicine Coalition, along with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gave approval to 16 new personalized treatments for patients suffering from rare diseases, a significant rise from just 6 approvals in 2022. Hence, the rising acceptance of personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the genomic and proteomic tool market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Industry?

Major players in the Genomic And Proteomic Tool Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Industry?

Significant firms in the genomic and proteomic tools industry are emphasizing innovation by making use of spatial multi-omics technologies. These technologies enable the detection of RNA and proteins in the same cell and in-situ, facilitating the integration of molecular data layers, the conservation of tissue architecture, and the speeding up of discoveries. Spatial multi-omics technology allows for concurrent measurements of gene expression and protein markers in intact tissue at either single-cell or subcellular resolution, providing deeper biological insights compared to single-modality assays. For instance, in August 2025, 10x Genomics, a biotechnology company based in the U.S., launched Xenium Protein. This is a pioneer assay for single-cell RNA and protein analysis on the Xenium in situ platform. This unique offering provides a seamless workflow on a single instrument, saving time by negating the need for cross-platform data integration, and includes validated protein sub-panels that are ready-to-use, simplifying setup and quality control. These developments allow scientists to retain spatial context while expanding biomarker panels, benefitting applications such as target validation, patient stratification, and studies of the mechanism of action.

What Segments Are Covered In The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Market Report?

The genomic and proteomic tool market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services

By Technology: Sequencing, Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Electrophoresis, Chromatography

3) By Workflow Stage: Sample Preparation, Library Preparation, Data Analysis, Reporting

4) By Application: Drug Discovery, Diagnostics, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture And Animal Research

5) By End User: Academic And Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Healthcare Providers

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: DNA Sequencing Systems, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Systems, Microarray Analyzers, Mass Spectrometry Instruments, Electrophoresis Systems, Chromatography Instruments, Flow Cytometers

2) By Consumables: Reagents And Kits, Assay Kits, Sample Preparation Consumables, Sequencing Consumables, Protein Assay Reagents, Microarray Chips, Laboratory Chemicals

3) By Software: Genomic Data Analysis Software, Proteomic Data Analysis Software, Bioinformatics Platforms, Clinical Data Interpretation Tools, Workflow Management Software, Cloud-based Analysis Platforms

4) By Services: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services, Gene Expression And Genotyping Services, Protein Identification And Quantification Services, Biomarker Discovery Services, Structural Biology Analysis Services, Bioinformatics And Data Interpretation Services, Molecular Diagnostics Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Genomic And Proteomic Tool Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global genomic and proteomic tool market, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The report includes data from seven regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

