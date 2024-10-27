Disaster Recovery Center Open in Orange County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Orange County to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Milton. Survivors of Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Debby can also be served by the center.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Survivors are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA App. FEMA does not distribute cash at Disaster Recovery Centers.

Center location:

Orange County

Orange County Multi-Cultural Center

7149 W. Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32818

Hours: 7 a.m.–7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

To find other center locations go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.