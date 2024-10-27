FEMA Assistance Now Available for Additional Virginia Counties

Bristol, Va. — The major disaster declaration for the Commonwealth of Virginia for Tropical Storm Helene was amended on Oct. 25, approving Individual Assistance for eligible residents of Lee County and Public Assistance under Categories A-G for the following counties: Albemarle, Appomattox, Botetourt, Buckingham, Charlotte, Floyd, Greene, Madison, Nelson, Patrick, and the independent city of Roanoke.

Applying for Individual Assistance

Individuals affected by Tropical Storm Helene in Bedford, Bland, Carroll, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe counties and cities of Galax and Radford remain eligible for Individual Assistance from FEMA. The Individual Assistance registration deadline is Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for essential items, temporary housing, home [MN1] repairs and other needs due to the disaster, including:

Essential items such as water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation;

Financial assistance to help pay for hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit as well as rental assistance if you are displaced because of the disaster;

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer; books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment; and

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses.

You may receive money to repair the parts of your home damaged by the disaster regardless of pre-existing conditions. You can also make repairs that prevent similar damage from future disasters.

For more information about the types of FEMA assistance available under the Individual Assistance Program, visit: fema.gov/ia.

You can apply for disaster assistance today:

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

Applying for Public Assistance

The Public Assistance Program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to assist states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain types of private nonprofits. Public Assistance grants help pay for emergency and permanent work that helps communities respond to and recover from disasters.

The following areas remain eligible for Public Assistance Categories A-G: Bedford, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Giles, Grayson, Lee, Montgomery, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe Counties as well as the cities of Bristol, Covington, Danville, Galax, Norton, and Radford.

Categories A-G support permanent work in the following:

Category A: Debris Removal

Category B: Emergency Protective Measures

Category C: Roads and Bridges

Category D: Water Control Facilities

Category E: Public Buildings and Contents

Category F: Public Utilities

Category G: Parks, Recreational, and other Facilities

For more information on Public Assistance, see: fema.gov/assistance/public.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

To apply for FEMA assistance, please call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/, or download and apply on the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status.Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.