RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE i89 NB mm75.2

The vehicle has been removed and the roadway is now open for regular traffic. Please drive carefully Vermont.

I89 NB near MM75.2 is shut down due to a traffic crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

