Governor Abbott Renews Border Security Disaster Proclamation In October 2024

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on May 31, 2021, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that the surge of individuals unlawfully crossing the Texas–Mexico border posed an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster for a number of Texas counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, I amended the aforementioned proclamation in a number of subsequent proclamations, including to modify the list of affected counties and therefore declare a state of disaster for those counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster; and

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations; and

WHEREAS, a disaster has been declared at the local level by Calhoun County;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster for Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Brewster, Brooks, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Coleman, Colorado, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, El Paso, Frio, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jackson, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Lavaca, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McCulloch, McMullen, Medina, Menard, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Real, Refugio, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Schleicher, Shackelford, Sutton, Terrell, Throckmorton, Uvalde, Val Verde, Victoria, Webb, Wharton, Wilbarger, Wilson, Zapata, and Zavala Counties and for all state agencies affected by this disaster. All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the Proclamation of May 31, 2021, as amended and renewed in subsequent proclamations, are in full force and effect.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 26th day of October, 2024.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

