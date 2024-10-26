FEMA is Hosting a Job Fair in Augusta

ATLANTA – Are you interested in applying for a federal job? Join FEMA at a job fair on Wednesday, Oct. 30 in Augusta to learn how to navigate USAjobs.gov, the federal government’s official web-based employment webpage that lets you access thousands of job opportunities across hundreds of federal agencies and organizations.

FEMA representatives will be on hand, providing training on how to navigate through usajobs.gov, create a profile, and build an effective resume in the resume builder tool. Computers will be available at the fair to help attendees access the website and create their online profile.

The fair will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You do not need to register to attend.

How to attend:

Date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Location: May Park Community Center, 622 4th Street. Augusta, Georgia 30901

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.