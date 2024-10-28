Holiday at the Arboretum Celebrates 10th Anniversary of The 12 Days of Christmas

Partridge in a Pear Tree The Christmas Village's Christmas Pyramid Holiday at the Arboretum's Christmas Village at Night

A Della Robbia Holiday Terra Cotta Exhibit Debuts at the DeGolyer House

As we celebrate a decade of holiday traditions at the Arboretum, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come from the debut of The 12 Days of Christmas to the introduction of the Christmas Village.” — Sabina Carr, Dallas Arboretum President and CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden announces the return of Holiday at the Arboretum , presented by Reliant , from November 13 through January 5, 2025. This year’s celebration marks a significant milestone as the Arboretum celebrates the 10th anniversary of The 12 Days of Christmas, the exhibit that started it all.Over the last decade, Holiday at the Arboretum has grown, adding new features like the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Family Christmas Village in 2019 and a rotating series of holiday exhibits in the historic DeGolyer House, creating a dynamic and ever-evolving experience.Sabina Carr, Dallas Arboretum President, and CEO shared, “As we celebrate a decade of holiday traditions at the Arboretum, it’s incredible to see how far we’ve come. From the debut of The 12 Days of Christmas in 2014 to the introduction of the Christmas Village in 2019, our holiday offerings have continued to evolve while keeping the magic that families have come to love. This year, we honor those memories while offering new experiences that build on the joy of past seasons.”The 12 Days of Christmas:The 12 Days of Christmas, now celebrating its 10th anniversary, remains a cherished event centerpiece. These 25-foot-tall displays, inspired by the verses of the classic carol, combine music, animation, and lighting to bring the song to life. Each gazebo acts like a giant music box, captivating guests during the day and transforming into a glowing wonderland at night.The Christmas Village:In 2019, the holiday tradition expanded with the addition of the Pauline and Austin Neuhoff Christmas Family Village, a festive recreation of a European Christmas Market. Complete with charming shops, live entertainment, twinkling trees, and the iconic Marilyn and Ben Weber Family Christmas Pyramid, the Village has become an essential part of the Arboretum’s holiday experience. This year, the Village will feature the largest selection of local vendors yet, offering unique gifts and treats. Plus, guests can enjoy photos with Santa on select dates, making it a magical experience for all ages.Holiday at the DeGolyer House:Guests are also invited to explore the historic DeGolyer House, which has hosted a new themed holiday exhibit each year, bringing fresh inspiration to the season. This year, A Della Robbia Holiday theme debuts, blending the artistic legacy of Luca Della Robbia’s terracotta sculptures with handcrafted holiday decorations inspired by Colonial Williamsburg. Curated by designer Michael Hamilton, the exhibit transports guests to a world where 15th-century Florence meets timeless American tradition.Throughout the season, Holiday at the Arboretum includes live performances every Thursday through Sunday in the Christmas Village, as well as special events like holiday teas, dinners, and more. Guests are encouraged to check the Arboretum’s website and social media channels for the latest schedules and event updates.Tickets range from $13 to $35 and are required for garden entry, with early reservations recommended. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org Special thanks to presenting sponsor Reliant, as well as additional sponsors Kirkland & Ellis, West Monroe, The Rosewood Corporation, Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District, and Cigna Healthcare.About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The Dallas Arboretum is also the home of the internationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. The garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Festival daytime admission is $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $13 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. On-site parking is $15. Evening tickets range from $13-$35. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.