Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool resume service

MACAU, October 26 - The Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool has now met the requirements for reopening for public use after disinfection, cleaning, and water replacement works. Therefore, the Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool will be reopened on October 27 (Sunday)  while online booking service has also resumed. Residents can buy swimming ticket for the next two days or on-the-spot ticket to continue swimming activities and exercises.

For more information, please visit the Sports Bureau website http://www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline at 28236363.

