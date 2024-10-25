H.R. 8666, a bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to authorize holding court for the Central Division of Utah in Moab and Monticello

H.R. 8666 would authorize federal district courts in the Central Division of Utah to hold proceedings in the cities of Moab and Monticello. Under current law, those proceedings are held in the cities of Salt Lake, Provo, and St. George.

Using information from the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts about current operating costs for the courts, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.