H.R. 7177, a bill to amend title 28, United States Code, to consolidate certain divisions in the Northern District of Alabama

H.R. 7177 would codify the on-going consolidation of operations of federal district courts in the Northern District of Alabama by reducing the number of divisions within that district from seven to five. As a result of the changes, CBO expects that court proceedings would no longer be held in the cities of Decatur, Gadsden, and Jasper, and would instead be held in other cities within the district.

According to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, court operations in Gadsden and Jasper have been transferred to other cities, and operations in Decatur will transfer in 2025. On that basis, CBO estimates that enacting the bill would have no budgetary effects.