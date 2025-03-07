Legislation Enacted in the Second Session of the 118th Congress That Affects Mandatory Spending or Revenues

This report summarizes the Congressional Budget Office’s estimates of the effects on mandatory spending or revenues of authorizing legislation that passed both Houses of Congress during the second session of the 118th Congress (which spanned the period from January 3, 2024, to January 3, 2025). In general, this report also incorporates the estimated effects on revenues of provisions in appropriation legislation.

As estimated by CBO, the effects of those laws on mandatory spending and revenues will increase the cumulative deficit by about $237 billion over the 2024–2034 period—the net result of a $199 billion increase in outlays and a $38 billion decrease in revenues.