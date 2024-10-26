Montgomery County Council Committee Meeting on Oct. 28, 2024

MARYLAND, October 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, October 25, 2024

Public Safety Committee will review a supplemental appropriation for the Public Safety Communications Center and receive briefings on police statistical data and crime statistics

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Monday, Oct. 28 at 1:30 p.m. to review a resolution to approve a $4.3 million amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) and Supplemental Appropriation #25-7 to the FY25 Capital Budget for the Public Safety Communications Center’s phase II electrical distribution and HVAC upgrade. In addition, the committee will receive briefings about the 2023 Police Statistical Data Report and 2023 and 2024 year-to-date crime statistics.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Resolution to approve an amendment to the FY25-30 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #25-7 to the FY25 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Government, Department of Police, Public Safety Communications Center, Phase II, Electrical Distribution and HVAC Upgrade (No. 472102)

Review: The PS Committee will review a resolution to approve a $4.3 million amendment to the FY25-30 CIP and Supplemental Appropriation #25-7 to the FY25 Capital Budget for the Public Safety Communications Center’s phase II electrical distribution and HVAC upgrade. The appropriation for this project will fund improvements to the roof as well as to the HVAC and electrical systems to support the Public Safety Communications Center. In addition to this supplemental appropriation, $1.3 million was transferred from the Clarksburg Fire Station project to the Public Safety Communications Center due to savings in the fire station project.

2023 Police Statistical Data Report

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing from Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) representatives about 2023 police statistical data, as required by Bill 45-20, Police – Community Policing – Data. The legislation, which was enacted in 2021, requires MCPD to make certain reports and post certain datasets on Data Montgomery related to police-community interactions. The legislation expanded upon Bill 33-19, Police – Community Policing, which was enacted in 2020 and requires MCPD to provide an annual data report to the Council by Feb. 1 of each year.

Crime Statistics - 2023 and Year-to-Date 2024 Crime Statistics

Briefing: The PS Committee will receive a briefing about crime statistics collected through the third quarter of 2024 from MCPD representatives. The briefing will also include an update on efforts the police department has undertaken to address violent crime. In general, there have been meaningful crime reductions in 2024, however crime remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Through the third quarter of 2024, overall crime has decreased significantly when compared to the previous year. Crimes against persons decreased by three percent and crimes against property decreased by nearly four percent. Homicides have decreased by 46 percent. After a 131 percent increase in auto-thefts in 2023, this year they have decreased by two percent. In addition, carjackings have dropped by 44 percent. Crimes against society, which include drug offenses, fell by 21 percent. Rape decreased by 13 percent and other sex offenses dropped by 19 percent. Notable exceptions to the decreases include commercial burglaries, which have increased by seven percent, shoplifting, which has increased by 18 percent, and noncommercial robberies, which have increased by 15 percent. Additional details are available in the staff report.

