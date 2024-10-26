Franklin County Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Reopens in New Location

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Franklin County is open at the Eastpoint County Building Department to provide one-on-one help to Floridians affected by Hurricane Helene. Survivors of Hurricane Milton or Hurricane Debby can also be served by the center.

Franklin County

Eastpoint County Building Department

248 US Hwy. 98

Eastpoint, FL 32328

Hours: 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday through Oct. 27, 2024.

When this center moves to a new location, details will be provided to the public.

Survivors do not need to visit a center to apply for assistance. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by using the FEMA App. You may also apply by phone at 800-621-3362. If you choose to apply by phone, please understand wait times may be longer because of increased volume for multiple recent disasters. Lines are open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Hurricane Milton recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834. For Hurricane Helene, visit fema.gov/disaster/4828. For Hurricane Debby, visit fema.gov/disaster/4806.