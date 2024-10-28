Premio's Ruggedized Edge Computing Solutions Win Three 'Best in Show' Awards at Embedded World North America 2024

Premio Inc Brand Logo

Embedded World, an industry-leading tradeshow from German kicks-off first North America show in Austin, Texas and Premio wins big with its AI Edge PCs.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a leader in rugged edge computing, is thrilled to announce its sweeping success at Embedded World North America 2024. The company’s state-of-the-art products earned multiple "Best in Show" awards, showcasing its leadership in high-performance ruggedized computing solution purpose-built for markets such as Edge AI, Embedded IoT, and Industry 4.0 automation. Three of Premio’s flagship products: JCO-6000-ORN Series (NVIDIA Jetson Orin), RCO-6000-RPL Series (Intel x86 Core) and RCO-3000-RPL Series (Intel x86 Core) won the "Best in Show" award in the Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals category at Embedded World North America 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“We are honored to receive the ‘Best in Show’ awards at Embedded World North America 2024, especially with the explosive demand for AI computing performance away from the cloud and now at the rugged edge,” Dustin Seetoo, director of product marketing said. “These recognitions highlight our 35+ year heritage and commitment to delivering rugged edge computing solutions that push the boundaries of mission-critical reliability; our latest AI Edge PCs are prime examples of how Premio is driving innovation and empowering our partners to succeed in the most challenging environments.”

Premio’s award-winning AI edge computers stood out for their innovation, reliability, and scalability, excelling in areas such as Edge AI, embedded IoT, and industrial automation.

“Using a 15-point rubric, the top products were evaluated on their design excellence, relative performance, and disruptive impact in their respective market,” the Embedded Computing Design Staff said. “These winning solutions are positioned to shape the future of embedded technologies across sectors, from AI and machine learning to IoT, industrial automation, and more.”

With certifications such as UL, FCC, and CE, Premio ensures the highest safety and quality standards, proving their systems are as reliable as they are innovative for scale. This award recognition is a testament to Premio’s dedication to engineering and manufacturing world-class computing solutions that enable turnkey OEM productization for real-time processing and data telemetry for edge computing demands.

Premio’s success at the event highlights its key partnerships with leading technology leaders like NVIDIA and Intel leveraging their cutting-edge semiconductor technology to deliver world-class computing systems for real-world challenges. Premio is part of NVIDIA’s Partner Network as a Preferred Partner under the visualization competency as well as a partner in the embedded competency; on the x86 computing side, Premio is also a Titanium partner in Intel’s Partner Alliance.

To learn more about our complete portfolio of ruggedized AI edge computing solutions, visit our website at https://premioinc.com or contact our experts at sales@premioinc.com.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. We design and manufacture highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements for over 35 years. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

