Premio to Showcase Award-Winning Ruggedized AI PCs at NVIDIA GTC 2025

INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premio Inc., a global leader in rugged edge embedded computing and industrial display technology is excited to announce its participation in NVIDIA GTC 2025. The event will take place from March 17 – 21, 2025 in a hybrid format, with both virtual sessions and in-person exhibition at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA. Dive into the key trends behind accelerated computing with artificial intelligence and how Premio integrates NVIDIA technology with its ruggedized AI PCs to bring machine learning to the edge by visiting our NVIDIA GTC 2025 event page.

Event Details

- Event: NVIDIA GTC 2025

- Date: March 17-21, 2025

- Booth: #2215

At NVIDIA GTC, Premio will highlight its industrial computing solutions designed to bring the power of AI to the edge. With live demonstrations, thought leadership insights, and its robust ruggedized edge computing portfolio, Premio aims to share insights into emerging AI trends shaping industries and illustrate how its solutions are helping enable innovation across critical markets, such as: healthcare, industrial automation, robotics, security, and more.

“NVIDIA GTC is a pivotal event for Premio...as AI adoption accelerates across major trends surrounding edge-native practices, OT and IT convergence, Edge AI, and the rollout of 5G connectivity, the demand for high-performance, ruggedized edge computing closer to data generation has never been greater.,” said Dustin Seetoo, VP of Product Marketing at Premio. “As part of NVIDIA’s Preferred Partner Network, we’re honored to be a part of such an event and demonstrate how our edge AI PCs are enabling real-time AI processing and decision making at the edge”

What to Expect at Booth #2215

Premio will showcase its award-winning portfolio of rugged edge AI solutions, including:

- X86 + NVIDIA RTX Accelerated Edge Computers: High-performance industrial computers built to handle compute-intensive workloads with reliability and scalability.

- NVIDIA Jetson-Powered Computers: Compact, fanless systems designed for low-power, high-performance AI inference at the edge.

- EDGEboost Node Technology: Modular and ruggedized nodes for dedicated discrete GPU acceleration to support edge AI inference and training.

Attendees visiting Premio’s booth will also have an exclusive look at its latest live product demonstrations that showcase the performance and reliability of industrial-grade AI computing systems:

- Object Detection Demo: Witness real-time object detection and classification using NVIDIA Jetson-powered computers, perfect for applications in manufacturing automation, smart cities, and security.

- Machine Vision Demo: Explore advanced image processing and analysis capabilities in action, powered by an X86 industrial computer with NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPUs—ideal for high-performance applications like robotics, quality inspection, and automated assembly lines.

For more information about Premio and its solutions, visit www.premioinc.com or connect with us at GTC 2025 to learn how we’re bringing intelligence to the edge.

About Premio, Inc.

Premio is a global solutions provider specializing in computing technology from the edge to the cloud. For over 30 years, we have designed and manufactured highly reliable, world-class computing solutions for enterprises with complex, highly specialized requirements. Our engineering specialty and agile manufacturing push the technical boundaries in Embedded IoT Computers, Rugged Edge Computers, HMI Displays, and HPC Storage Servers.

Premio provides robust product engineering, flexible speed to market, and unlimited manufacturing transparency from strategic locations in the U.S., Taiwan, Malaysia, and Germany. Learn more by visiting our website at https://premioinc.com.

Meet Premio At NVIDIA GTC 2025 | Booth 2215

